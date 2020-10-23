Black Friday laptop deals offer even more savings at Dell this weekend

We're seeing more Dell Black Friday laptop deals hitting the shelves this weekend, with discounts spanning cheap Inspiron models as well as a range of more powerful Dell XPS rigs as well. Early Black Friday laptop deals have been hitting the site all week, and they show no signs of slowing down even though we're still only in October.

In fact, many retailers are bringing their Black Friday laptop deals forwards in 2020. That's because of a late Prime Day kickstarting the sales season, concerns around shipping times ahead of the holidays, and an incredibly fierce online marketplace following revenue losses from earlier in the year.

We're not complaining though - with a massive range of Dell laptop deals on the shelves right now and prices now starting at just $449.99. Not only that, but existing Black Friday laptop deals have received extra price cuts today, meaning you can now save $400 on a Dell XPS 13.

These Dell laptop deals come as part of the retailer's Black Friday deals sneak peek. That's taking doorbuster sales to a new level, but the discounts on offer are well worth a look if you're in the market for a new machine. Following on from last week's sales, we're seeing more and more early Black Friday laptop deals hitting the market right now.

We're highlighting the best laptop deals from the Dell Black Friday sale just below, but you'll find plenty more offers available from across the web further down the page.

The best Black Friday Dell laptop deals

New Dell Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 14-inch laptop: $479.99 $449.99 at Dell

Sure, it's only a $30 discount, but this 2-in-1 Inspiron is the cheapest Black Friday laptop deal on offer at Dell. You're getting the very latest 11th generation i3 processor here, with 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD under the hood.

New Dell Inspiron 14 5000 14-inch laptop: $549.99 $479.99 at Dell

Sure, there's only a $70 discount on this new Dell Inspiron, but the 11th generation i3 processor configuration was already sitting at a fantastic price. You'll find 8GB RAM under the bonnet, with a 256GB SSD to top it all off.

New Inspiron 14 5000 14-inch laptop: $699.99 $629.99 at Dell

There's a $70 saving up for grabs on this brand new Dell Inspiron 14 5000. With an 11th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, there are some strong specs under the hood, and you'll be making the most of them with super speedy charging, and a lightweight but silent chassis as well.

New Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 14-inch laptop: $779.99 $699.99 at Dell

There's a cutting edge 11th generation i5 processor inside this early Black Friday laptop deal from Dell. An $80 discount offers that speedy processor, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for a great price this week.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 13.4-inch laptop: $999.99 $799.99 at Dell

There's a $200 discount on this 2-in-1 Dell XPS 13 in Dell's latest Black Friday laptop deals. We were only seeing $130 off earlier this week, which makes this a particularly stunning offer. That means you're getting a great price on a 10th gen i3 build, complete with 4GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and FHD+ touch display. It's worth noting, however that an i5 processor and 8GB RAM will only run you $100 extra right now.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 13.4-inch laptop: $1,249.99 $899.99 at Dell

This Dell laptop deal was available for just $1,049.99 earlier this week, but now you can pick it up with a full $350 discount. The powerful touchscreen laptop offers up 8GB RAM, a 10th gen i5 processor, and a 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop: $1,049.99 $999.99 at Dell

For just $100 more than the 2-in-1 model above, you can pick up a powerful 10th gen i7 processor and double your RAM. That means you're picking up 8GB memory and the same 256GB SSD inside this $999 Black Friday laptop deal. You are, however sacrificing the flexibility of the 2-in-1 design and touchscreen display for that boost in power. You'll also find the same configuration available in the new model (with touchscreen display) for just $1,249 right now - $150 off.

Dell XPS 15 15.6-inch laptop: $2,149.99 $1,749.99 at Dell

Save $400 on this Dell XPS 15 this week - offering up a stunning 4K UHD OLED display panel, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. That's a lot of power for your cash, though you are dropping down to a 9th generation i7 processor inside.

More Dell Black Friday deals

Dell 27-inch monitor: $249.99 $159.99 at Dell

Save $90 on this 27-inch Dell monitor, bringing the final price down to just $159.99 this week. That's an excellent price for a Full HD 1080p IPS display with a 75Hz refresh rate.

Alienware wireless gaming headset: $229.99 $159.99 at Dell

These early Dell Black Friday deals are also hitting its range of Alienware accessories this week. You'll find the wireless gaming headset available for just $159.99 courtesy of a $70 discount right now - perfect for 7.1 virtual surround cans with two RGB lighting zones.

Dell Universal Dock D6000: $284.99 $224.99 at Dell

If you struggle to keep your desk tidy and need to accommodate multiple monitors and accessories in your laptop's setup, the Dell Universal Dock is here to save your cable management woes - and with $60 off no less. You can connect up to three 4K monitors to this particular dock, as well.

More Dell laptop deals

