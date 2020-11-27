This $300 off MSI with Nvidia RTX 2070 is one of today's best Black Friday gaming laptop deals

We're always on the hunt for gaming laptop deals here at TechRadar, and we've just spotted one particularly fantastic Black Friday offering from Amazon in the form of this RTX-powered MSI GF65 for just $1099.99, down from $1,399.99.

A $300 price cut makes this Black Friday gaming laptop deal fantastic value, but don't hang around - it's available at this price for today only.

As you'd expect, the main selling point with this MSI GF65 is the Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics card with 8GB GDDR6 memory - a very tasty component at this price point. An Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD round out the specs for an all-round great machine that'll be more than capable of handling most games at 1080p and above.

The only minor quibble with this gaming laptop deal is the sheer amount of competition available at this price point on Black Friday. There's also a plethora of ports as well as a 6-cell 51WHr battery plus a 15.6-inch 144Hz display for truly high FPS.

Today's best gaming laptop deal at Amazon

Cheapest laptop with RTX 2070 MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,399.99 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $300 on an incredibly well specced-out MSI GF65 at Amazon - available for today only. An RTX 2070 graphics card, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD are absolutely stellar components for this price, so we've got no hesitation in recommending this awesome gaming laptop deal at Amazon.

