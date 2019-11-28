Black Friday Fitbit deal: the Fitbit Versa and Alta HR get a price cut at Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday 2019 sale has launched online with massive discounts in every category. You can find fantastic savings on popular holiday gifts that include the best-selling Fitbit smartwatch. Walmart has the Fitbit Versa Lite on sale for $99. That's a $60 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch. You can also find the Fitbit Versa 2 on sale for $149.95, and the Fitbit Inspire HR on sale for $69.



As the name implies, the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is a newer version of the best-selling Fitbit Versa, but with a lower price tag. The Versa Lite tracks heart rate and all-day activity like steps, distance, active minutes, and calories burned. The swim-proof smartwatch even tracks sleep and will provide helpful insights so you can get a better night's rest. The Versa Lite provides an impressive four-day battery life and has the standard smartwatch features such as call, text, and calendar notifications as well as access to your favorite apps.



The original Fitbit Versa typically retails for $169, which makes the price tag on the Lite edition extremely appealing. The Fitbit Lite lacks personalized on-screen workouts and the ability to upload and store music, but if these features don't matter to you, then you should snag this excellent Black Friday deal while you can.

You can get the top-rated Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch on sale for just $99 during Black Friday. This is the biggest discount we've seen for the fitness-packed smartwatch that's available in five different color choices.

The best Black Friday Fitbit deals:

Save $30 on the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker at Walmart. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and provides up to five days of battery life.

Walmart's Black Friday sale has the all-new Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch on sale for $148.99. That's a $50 price-cut and the lowest price we've seen for the popular activity tracker.

