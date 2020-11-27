Black Friday deal: Save $350 on this powerful RTX 2070 Super Max-Q gaming laptop till end of day

This HP Omen 15 gaming laptop on sale for $1,349.99 at Amazon right now is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen, especially when you consider all the powerful hardware packed into it (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

We reviewed the HP Omen 15 earlier this year, and it is an excellent gaming laptop for the price, loaded up with powerful hardware like a six-core Intel Core i7-10750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q GPU and 6GB GDDR6, a whopping 32GB RAM (in two slots, of course), a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a blazing fast 300Hz 15.6-inch full HD display.

Elsewhere there's a bevy of ports: Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, four USB ports, and a large 6-cell 69Wh battery. So yes, you should be able to run a jaw-dropping three (yes three) 4K monitors should you want to use the laptop for video editing or as a mobile workstation.

While 5% might not seem like the biggest door-buster deal out there, Amazon dropped the price a few hours ago by more than 20% making this a must buy, the Omen 15 is already very well priced for its specs, so that extra $349.99 off is far, far more more than just a gimme at this point.

