Best Prime Day Apple deals 2020: sales on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and more

If you're on the hunt for the absolute best Prime Day Apple deals, then you've come to the right place. The Amazon Prime Day sale is in full swing, and we've spotted some fantastic bargains on Apple's best-selling devices which we've listed below.



Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

The best Prime Day Apple deals include the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for a record-low price of $199, and the best-selling Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for just $169.99, and the 2019 Apple AirPods on sale for $114.99.

If you're looking for Apple computing deals, Amazon has a bonus $100 coupon on the 2020 MacBook Air, which drops the price down to $849.99, and, you can find a $30 price cut on the latest model Apple iPad.



These are fantastic Prime Day Apple deals, and we don't expect the prices to drop much lower during the two-day event, so if you see a deal you like, you should take advantage now before it's too late.

The best Prime Day Apple deals:

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $169 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 in stock and on sale for only $169. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 38mm smartwatch that features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS: $399 $384.99 at Amazon

You can score a rare $15 price cut on the all-new Apple Watch 6 at Amazon. The Series 6 smartwatch features blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and is available in the new Product Red, Navy, Pink, Black, or White sport band.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $114.99 at Amazon

You can score a $44 price cut on the Apple AirPods with charging case at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: $199 $149.98 at Amazon

You can also pick up a pair of AirPods with the wireless charging case for $149.98 right now. That's perfect if you've already got some Qi chargers laying around, as it's definitely a more convenient way of keeping your buds juiced up.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

Just ahead of the Prime Day sale, Amazon has the 2019 AirPods Pro on sale for an all-time low price of $199. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

iPad 8th generation 2020: $329 $299 at Amazon

You can snag the 32GB 8th generation iPad on sale for $299 just ahead of Amazon Prime Day. That's a $30 discount and the best price we've found for the 32GB tablet.

View Deal

2020 MacBook Air: $999 $849.99 at Amazon

Thanks to a bonus $100 coupon that will be applied at checkout, you can snag the 2020 MacBook Air on sale for $849.99 at Amazon. The latest release offers excellent value for that money as well, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside the entry-level laptop.

View Deal

Looking for more Apple deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.