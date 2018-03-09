Best power bank in India: Best batteries over 10,000mAh

Mobile phones have evolved a great deal in the past few years, but we still don’t have smartphones that can last more than a day on a single charge. This is where accessories like power banks or portable chargers come in handy. If you find that your phone doesn’t last the entire day, carrying a power bank will make your lives somewhat easier.

But which power bank should you get? We’re going to help you choose here.

20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i

Quick Charge 3.0

Elegant design

Slightly heavy

This new power bank from Xiaomi comes with a battery capacity of 20000mAh and is also the first power bank by Xiaomi which is manufactured in India. It offers dual USB output and also supports Quick Charge 3.0 on a single port. That is, you can charge two devices simultaneously but if you want to charge your device quickly then you have to skip using the other port.

The power bank is compatible with various devices and offers a conversion rate of 85%.

Intex IT-PB16K 16,000mAh

Power saving mode

Bulky

This power bank from Intex comes with two USB ports which allow users to charge two devices simultaneously. Its built-in LED indicators display the charging status and the battery life. You can also save battery life by switching to the power saving mode. This 16,000mAh power bank is available at Rs 1,399.

Intex 11,000mAh

Can charge three devices at once

Slightly bulky

You can charge a standard smartphone up to four times with this particular power bank. It’s compatible with a wide range of devices as well.

One of the key highlights of this product is that it comes with three USB ports, allowing you to charge three devices simultaneously.

The power bank can be snatched up for Rs 999 via Amazon. Intex offers 1 year of warranty for the product as well.

Ambrane 10,400mAh

Decent performance

Portable design

Build quality

This particular offering from Ambrane supports fast charging, much like the majority of the power banks here. It has the typical Ambrane design on board, so if you’ve owned an Ambrane power bank before, chances are that you will find some similarities here. This particular offering can be bought for Rs 899 via online retailers.

Honor 13,000mAh

Design

No quick charging

This power bank has been around for quite some time now. Sold under Huawei’s Honor brand in India, the device comes with a combination of metal and plastic materials. It doesn’t have fast charging, though. This power bank can be yours for Rs 1,299.

Mi 10,400mAh

Standard Mi design

Heavy

This particular offering comes with a four cell battery, protected by the company’s nine-layer circuit chip protection. These hardware adjustments make sure that the phone doesn’t overcharge devices. The product can be bought online for Rs 1,290, although some retailers were originally selling it for Rs 999.

Ambrane 13,000mAh

Flashlight

Quick charging

Poor quality cable

Packing a sleek design and LED torch on board, this Ambrane power bank serves more than one purpose. It is currently available on Amazon for Rs 1,199, and the seller is offering the power bank in seven colors.

Lenovo PA 13000mAh

Easy to use

High conversion rate

Bulky

Supports only smartphones

Priced at Rs 1,190 on Amazon India, this portable charger provides sufficient power to juice up your smartphone several times a day. Due to its high conversion rate, it will charge your device quickly. The user will also get one year warranty at the time of its purchase.

The only drawback of this power bank is, it is compatible only with smartphones, whereas other power banks can charge a variety of devices.

Flipkart Smartbuy 12,500mAh

Smart charging

Elegant design

BIS-certified battery

Heavy

As the name suggests, the Flipkart Smartbuy is the exclusive product owned by the e-commerce giant. Priced at Rs 799, the portable charger comes with a battery capacity of 12,500mAh and offers dual USB output ports. It also supports smart charging and is compatible with multiple devices.

The power bank is available at one year warranty and 10 days replacement policy.

Bonus entries (over Rs 1,500)

Pebble PB66 20,000mAh

Quick charge

Good built

Heavy

Only two ports

The latest entrant in our bonus category is the Pebble PB66 power bank which offers a battery backup of up to 20,000mAh. It is compatible with multiple devices and has two USB ports to charge two devices at a time.

To ensure the protection of the charging devices, the power bank has features like over voltage protection, over discharge protection, over circuit protection, and over current protection.

The portable charger can be bought online from Amazon India at Rs 1,999.

Intex 20,000mAh

Catchy design

Bulky

Intex is one of the most popular manufacturers in the accessories segment today. Although the company is known for its smartphones, the manufacturer’s power banks have received some recognition in the market as well. This 20,000mAh power bank from the company can be bought for just Rs 1,799 online, making it one of the best entries on this list.

Mi 20,000mAh Power Bank

Quick charging

Elegant design

Bulky

This multi functional power bank can charge conventional smartphones, tablets, and some USB C compatible laptops as well. Given that it comes with a capacity of 20,000mAh, you can charge multiple devices at a time. The presence of quick charging helps you get more out of the device with a single charge. You can get this online for Rs 2,199.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 20,000mAh powerbank here.

Ambrane P-2000 (20,800mAh)

Torchlight

Triple output

Good built

Bulky

Last but not the least, is the 20,800mAh power bank from Ambrane which comes with three ports allowing users to charge three devices simultaneously. It is also equipped with torchlight so that you don’t feel unsafe in darkness. Just like Mi 2i power bank, the device is also manufactured in India and has a high conversion rate.

Priced at Rs 2,199 on Amazon India, the charger is compatible with multiple devices and is available in Black and White.