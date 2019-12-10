Best Buy's Holiday shopping event has Black Friday-shaming deals on laptops

Best Buy's Computing Holiday Shopping Event is now live, and there are some brilliant deals to be had – some of which put the deals we saw on Black Friday to shame.

The Best Buy Computing Holiday Shopping Event includes price cuts of up to $500 of Microsoft Surface devices, as well as laptops from Lenovo, HP and Dell.

We've gone through the Best Buy website, and have listed the best laptop deals below.

Microsoft Surface Go, Intel Pentium Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB: $399 $299 at Best Buy

The Surface Go is the cheapest way to get a Surface product, and this budget offering is at its lowest-ever price of just $299. The specs aren't great – especially the paltry RAM and storage – but if you want the absolute cheapest Surface device, this is it.

Dell Inspiron 15, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB: $449.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Get $100 off this great all-round laptop from Dell. With an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD, this is an ideal laptop for everyday use, and at this impressively low price, it's more tempting than ever.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $779.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $230 on this great 2-in-1 laptop from HP. This is a great price for a versatile all-rounder that can be used as a laptop or a tablet, and its specs are good enough to run Windows 10 smoothly.

Lenovo Yoga C630 2-in-1, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB: $699 $549 at Best Buy

This is a brilliant Chromebook from Lenovo, and it's had a $150 price cut. With these specs, the lightweight ChromeOS operating system is fast and responsive. It's perfect for students – and you even get three months of Disney+ for free.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB: $959 $599 at Best Buy

This is the entry-level version of Microsoft's 2-in-1, with a 10th-gen Core i3 processor. It's the platinum color (silver by any other name), bundled with the Type Cover which comes in black. There's $360 knocked off the price, but again it comes with just 4GB RAM.

Surface Laptop 3, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB: $999 $799 at Best Buy

Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 3 has a hefty $200 price cut. You get a sharp, 15-inch touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, which means plenty of space to work on documents and read articles, and you get a long battery life to keep you going all through the workday or school day.

View Deal

HP Envy x360 2-in-1, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB: $1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Fancy a more powerful version of the HP Envy featured above? This incredible device packs an upgraded CPU and 16GB of RAM, along with a stunning 4K touchscreen, all for a huge $400 off.

Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB: $2,499 $1,999 at Best Buy

One of the best laptops of 2019, the Surface Book 2 boasts powerful components in a svelte and stunning package. It's perfect for pretty much all of your day-to-day needs, and will easily see you through a working day on a single charge. This 15-inch configuration has an Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB of Memory and 256GB of storage.

