Best Buy's Black Friday laptop deals start at just $129 right now

Black Friday laptop deals are gracing the shelves early this weekend, as retailers gear up for next week's official Black Friday deals on the 27th. However, you'll find some stunning Black Friday laptop deals already available at Best Buy right now which means you might be able to beat the crowds (and those Black Friday shipping times).

You'll find everything from super cheap Chromebooks (starting at just $129) to powerful i7 machines with bags of RAM, extra GPU power, and plenty of SSD space (like this HP Spectre x360 - now on sale for $1,099 down from $1,599). However, our favorite Black Friday laptop deal has to be the trusty Lenovo IdeaPad 3.

There's a configuration of this machine with 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage available for just $349.99 right now - marked down from $599.99. That's an excellent discount, yielding some powerful specs that rarely sit at this budget price point.

Best Buy's Black Friday laptop deals

HP 14-inch Chromebook: $299 $129 at Best Buy

HP 14-inch Chromebook: $299 $129 at Best Buy
Save $170 - Grab a 14-inch HP Chromebook at $170 off, saving 56% off the list price with this Black Friday deal. The HP 14-inch Chromebook has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of on-device storage, which will get you online and working in Google's cloud ecosystem.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop: $599.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop: $599.99 $349.99 at Best Buy
Save $250 - This Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is sitting at an excellent price in the latest Black Friday laptop deals at Best Buy. You're getting an excellent spec for $349.99 - with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, a 10th generation i5 processor, and a 15.6-inch touchscreen display.

View Deal

HP x360 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $629 $379 at Best Buy

HP x360 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $629 $379 at Best Buy
Save $250 - Get this HP x360 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for $250 off with this Black Friday deal. This computer has all your basic needs met: a 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3 processor, 64GB of onboard storage, and an HD webcam with dual microphones.

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $749.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $749.99 $499.99 at Best Buy
Save $250 - This is no ordinary HP Pavilion Black Friday laptop deal. The 2-in-1 design on this 14-inch machine allows it to easily convert from a traditional laptop to a touchscreen tablet, a feature that usually costs you more than $499 with this configuration. You're getting an i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD inside.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Black Type Cover: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Black Type Cover: $959 $599 at Best Buy
Save $360 - We've seen this $599 Surface Pro 7 bundle a couple of times this year, and it always sells out fast. It's great, then, that it's making an appearance in this year's Black Friday laptop deals, as you can grab the entry-level i3 / 4GB RAM / 128GB SSD configuration with the keyboard accessory for a great price right now.
i5 / 8GB / 128GB: $1,029 $799 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB: $1,329 $899

i5 / 8GB / 128GB: $1,029 $799 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB: $1,329 $899

View Deal

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 13-3-inch: $999 $750 at Best Buy

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 13-3-inch: $999 $750 at Best Buy
Save $250 - Get an HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop at a serious discount with this Black Friday deal that knocks $250 off the list price. This HP Envy configuration packs an Intel 11th-generation Core i7, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 13.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1,15.6-inch: $1,599 $1,099 at Best Buy

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1,15.6-inch: $1,599 $1,099 at Best Buy
Save $500 - Pick up this HP Spectre 2-in-1 laptop for a whopping $500 off with this Black Friday deal. This configuration features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, an integrated Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics card, and 512GB of storage.

View Deal

