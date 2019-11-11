Best Buy slashes price of our favorite 17-inch laptop by $300 in pre-Black Friday deal

Best Buy has applied pre-Black Friday reductions across a raft of Intel-powered laptops, and savings of up to $300 can be made, with that biggest discount applied to a notebook which we recently crowned the best overall 17-inch laptop.

That would be the LG Gram 17, which comes packing an Intel Core i7-8565U processor with 16GB of system RAM and a 512GB SSD, managing to cram all this power into an unbelievably light and slim 17-inch chassis.

The Gram 17 also benefits from a superb 2,560 x 1,600 resolution IPS display and great battery life, all of which make it the perfect partner for watching a movie on the go.

Probably the biggest drawback of this excellent all-round laptop is the price tag, so the good news is that Best Buy is doing something about that with its $300 reduction.

Check out the full details of this deal below, along with some other excellent prospects we’ve highlighted from Best Buy’s current reductions which are well worth considering.

Asus Q427FL Intel Core i7, 16GB, 512GB SSD $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

This 14-inch touchscreen convertible laptop has a 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU and plentiful system memory and storage, with a discrete GPU in the form of Nvidia’s GeForce MX250. A further innovation is a number keypad integrated with the touchpad, and the $200 reduction represents an 18% discount.View Deal

Asus Q536FD Intel Core i7, 16GB, 256GB SSD + 2TB HDD $1,549.99 $1,349.99 at Best Buy

This is another 2-in-1 from Asus, although one of the main attractions here is the 4K resolution 15.6-inch touchscreen which benefits from excellent color accuracy (it’s Pantone-validated). The hybrid is powered by a Core i7-8565U CPU and you get plentiful storage with a 2TB hard disk backing up the 256GB primary SSD. There’s also a GTX 1050 Max-Q graphics card on board.View Deal

That said, the above highlighted pre-Black Friday discounts are a good bunch of cost-savings, particularly for those looking to pick up a truly ultraportable 17-inch laptop in the form of the well-liked LG Gram 17.