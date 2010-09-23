Sonos launches new wireless iPod dock

Sonos has announced that it plans to launch a wireless iPod and iPhone dock next month, making it even easier to stream your tunes from anywhere in your house.

Sonos' new WD100 Wireless Dock will set you back £99 although, of course, you will have to have a Sonos multi-room music system already installed in your crib to begin with.

Multi-room music streaming

"The leading developer of wireless multi-room music systems for the home, today introduced the Sonos Wireless Dock (WD100), an accessory for the award-winning Sonos Multi-Room Music System," reads Sonos' press release just in.

"With the Sonos Wireless Dock you can now play all of the music stored on an iPod or iPhone in every room of the house.

Phil Abram, President, Sonos, Inc. adds: "The Sonos Wireless Dock is the perfect accessory for our music loving customers who own an iPod or iPhone and want to enjoy the music stored on them in any or every room of the home.

"This new dock reinforces our mission to provide our customers with access to all of the music on the planet, including everything available on an iPod and iPhone in the home."

The dock sends your iPod/iPhone tunes to Sonos ZonePlayers dotted around your home before converting the music to analogue "guaranteeing the best possible audio quality."

About Sonos