Asus showcases latest laptops with 11th generation Intel processors

Hot on the heels of Intel’s Tiger Lake processor announcement, Asus revealed its own lineup of laptops that will feature the 11th generation of Intel’s Core processors.

The lineup includes the ZenBook Flip S (UX371), the world's thinnest OLED convertible laptop and the first ASUS laptop to be verified on the Intel Evo platform. Other models include the ZenBook 14 (UX435EA/EG) with ScreenPad, the ZenBook 14 Ultralight (UX435EAL/EGL) weighing in at 980 g, and the business-oriented ExpertBook B9 (B9400).

“ASUS is known for leading PC design and innovation. Year after year, ASUS is the first to provide new PCs with each new Intel generation,” said ASUS co-CEO Samson Hu. “This year’s lineup of laptops creates new experiences for users by placing cutting-edge technology at their fingertips. By empowering users with the latest display, audio, software and network connection technology, ASUS delivers incredible innovations and changes the way users relate to their devices.”

The debuted ZenBook Flip is Asus’ first laptop to be verified under Intel’s new Evo platform, which highlights laptops that meet certain criteria in order to maximize user productivity.

(Image credit: asus)

The rise of remote work

Asus has also been keen to introduce several new aspects to their latest line that complement the rise in remote working. OLED displays for example, are able to provide a much more vibrant display with eye-friendly panel lighting. Features such as reduced blue light and flicker-free also helps with eye care over prolonged use.

The company continues to feature its ScreenPad technology on its newer laptops, with an enhanced portal for apps and software designed to increase productivity through the second screen. From controlling system options to multitasking with apps, the company is continuing to improve its offerings for this still relatively new piece of tech.

Local availability and pricing has not yet been announced, but we expect Asus to reveal further details at another time.