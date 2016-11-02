Asus’ new gaming PC is a dual GTX 1080 monster with overclocking tricks

Asus has unleashed a trio of new ROG desktop gaming PCs which are VR-ready, with a monster machine packed with a pair of GTX 1080s and an overclocked processor leading the charge.

So, first and foremost, we have the ROG GT51CA (pictured above) which is powered by an Intel Core i7 6700K Skylake processor that boasts one-click overclocking up to 4.6GHz – just a single tap and you amp things up 400MHz, with no need to reboot.

Flashy lights also come on to let you know you’re in turbo mode, and there’s some nifty cooling tech here, including liquid cooling for the CPU.

Supporting that processor are a pair of GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards in SLI to produce some darn smooth frame rates no doubt, taking 4K gaming in their stride.

Backing everything up is 64GB of system RAM, and a pair of 512GB NVMe SSDs for storage, which sit alongside a 1TB spinning disk that’s on hand for extra space.

And to ensure that the sound matches the quality of the graphics, Asus has included an ESS Sabre headphone DAC and amp for what it promises to be ‘hi-fi quality’ audio.

That said, all this fanciness doesn’t come cheap, because over in the US the GT51CA retails at a rather eye-watering recommended price of $4,999 (around £4,060, AU$6,500). Yes, ouch…

Compact desktop

Asus has also launched the ROG G20CB (pictured above) which is a small form-factor gaming PC that also runs with a Skylake Core i7 processor and you can specify up to a GTX 1080 graphics card.

As with the previous machine, you get flashy customizable lighting, along with 16GB memory and a 1TB hard drive for the asking price of $1,399 (around £1,140, AU$1,820).

Finally, Asus also took the wraps off the G11CD, which has a Skylake processor and GTX 1080 graphics, and again it sports eight-million-color LED effects, plus a side panel with a ‘3D-illusion’ effect, no less. Asus didn’t mention the pricing for this one.