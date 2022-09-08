Apple quietly hikes iPhone SE price in UK after iPhone 14 reveal

Audio player loading…

If you’re looking to buy an iPhone SE in the UK you might want to act fast, as Apple has just quietly increased the price of its budget smartphone.

When the iPhone SE (2022) launched in the UK you could pick it up for £419, and using the WayBackMachine – an online archive that stores snapshots of webpages – we can see that this was the case as recently as August 26 (opens in new tab).

But as we spotted while browsing the official Apple store page (opens in new tab) today you’ll see the iPhone SE (2022) is now selling for £449 – a whole £30 more.

Thankfully this change doesn’t seem to have impacted the iPhone SE in the US or Australia yet – it’s still selling for its original $419 / AU$719 price in those regions – but if you’ve been on the fence about picking up the cheaper iPhone you might want to act sooner rather than later.

As for those of you in the UK you still have some time to pick up the iPhone SE at its original price. At the time of writing, third-party vendors like John Lewis (opens in new tab) and Currys (opens in new tab) are selling the phone for £419, but there’s no telling when this will change.

Before you rush to buy an iPhone though, you might want to check out our guide so you can grab the best iPhone for your needs.

The iPhone 14 was meant to drop older iPhone prices, not raise them (Image credit: Apple)

Considering the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro were just announced many of us would have expected Apple’s older iPhone prices to drop rather than go up. For the iPhone 13 that's the case; the iPhone 14 will launch at the same price as the older model, and the iPhone 13 will come down a bit to $699 / £749 / AU$1,229.

That said, while the iPhone 14 is the same price as the iPhone 13 was in the US at launch, it is more expensive in the UK – selling for £849 instead of £779.

To find out why the prices of iPhones are going up in the UK we’ve reached out to Apple for more information. If we hear anything back we’ll be sure to update this piece.