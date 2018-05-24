Apple offering AED 190 credit to those that paid extra for iPhone battery replacement

If you replaced the battery on your iPhone 6 or newer model between January 2017 to December 28, 207, you might be eligible to get a credit of AED 190 from Apple.

On December 28, 2017, Apple announced a price reduction on the out-of-warranty battery replacement price for iPhone 6 or later devices and to compensate customers that paid more prior to this, Apple is offering the above credit.

There are a couple of restrictions that we think are fair. First, your replacement battery wasn't covered by a warranty, in which case you probably didn't pay for it anyways. And second, the eligible battery replacements were completed at an Apple authorized service location — Apple Store, Apple Repair Center, or an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Apple will provide the AED 190 credit as an electronic funds transfer or a credit on the credit card used to pay for the battery replacement service.

Eligible customers will be contacted by Apple via email between May 23, 2018 and July 27, 2018 with instructions on how to obtain the credit.

If you have not received an email from Apple by August 1, 2018, but believe you are eligible for a credit based on the terms above, please contact Apple by December 31, 2018.