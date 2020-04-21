Apple Music now available for consumers in Kuwait and Qatar

Apple has announced that Apple Music is now available in 52 additional countries- two of which are Kuwait and Qatar.

The subscription based music service was already available in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain and with the addition of two additional countries, Apple Music is now available to all consumers across the GCC.

Apple Music as a catalog of over 60 million songs and pricing in the UAE starts at AED 9.99 per month for students, AED 19.99 for individuals and AED 29.99 for families which allows access for up to six people. Pricing for other GCC countries is on a similar level.

Besides Apple Music launching in Kuwait and Qatar, Apple has also made the App Store available to Iraq and Morocco which gives regional developers a larger audience to serve and monetize.

Apple Music is available for iOS and Android devices – for full details check out Etisalat’s official website