Apple Arcade launches on September 19 for just $4.99 a month

Apple has announced that Apple Arcade will officially release on September 19 and will cost $4.99 (roughly £4/AU$7.20) a month for the whole family.

The announcement was made during the iPhone 11 launch event, with Apple promising the service will launch in 150 countries and with 100 new games to be added in the in the weeks ahead.

The company will also offer a one month free trial for the service.

What is Apple Arcade?

Apple Arcade is the company's take on the whole "Netflix-for-gaming" approach – tying gamers into a monthly subscription that gives them access to top-quality videogaming adventures that aren't available anywhere else. It's a bit like Xbox Game Pass for mobile devices.

We previously knew the service would launch in "fall 2019" but now we have the confirmed date of September 19.

In addition, it seems the previous rumors on pricing were true and Apple Arcade will offer a monthly family subscription plan in the vein of Apple News Plus, Apple Music, and Apple TV Plus, at the low cost of just $4.99 (£4 / AU$7) per month rather than the $9.99 cost of its sibling platforms - especially given its offering a family plan.