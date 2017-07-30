AMD shows off the Radeon RX Vega graphics card in its final form

Images of the AMD Radeon RX Vega leaked out just a few days ago and sure enough the rumors were true.

This weekend AMD is hosting an event in Los Angeles for its next generation graphics cards and we’ve gotten our first look at the hotly anticipated GPU. Although the Radeon RX Vega might not look a whole lot different from its older Polaris graphics cards, the all-metal build of this card gives it a unique design and feel.

From the card’s main chassis to the back plate, this entire graphics card is clad in a suit of brushed aluminum. The bottom of the card features a light up logo and the top of the card has a small translucent square adored with the letter ‘R’ that corresponds to Radeon.

We also got our first look of the liquid-cooled version of AMD’s Radeon RX Vega, and we can confirm there isn’t a fan on the GPU’s main body.

For now, we can only post a few photos of the upcoming AMD Radeon RX Vega, but stay tuned to this space for specs, pricing and more information.