Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals: All the top bargains on air fryers here

If you're here, you want to take advantage of the air fryer discounts going on right now. The Prime Day deals are in full swing, and the best air fryers are consistently some of the most popular items on sale right now.
Of course, air fryers are a great way to cook your favorites in a healthier way, as they use a fraction of the added fat and hot air currents to generate a crispy, even coating. However, there are so many discounts, so how do you choose? What separates a good deal from a bad one? Don't worry: we've narrowed down some of the best Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals we've seen so far in the US and the UK.
(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals in the US
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven |
$159.99 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $60 - A chunky 38% discount on this great 6-quart capacity air fryer. Its digital touchscreen comes complete with a progress bar, so you know how far through you are just like a download on your computer. Customize programs for your favorite snacks or let the auto function do the work.
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer |
$129.95 now $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $39.94 - This 5-quart air fryer is also a pressure cooker, steamer, slow cooker... it's even got searing functions and a broiling rack. It can comfortably hold a 4lbs chicken, and the pressure cooker is 70% faster than conventional units.
Chefman Large Air Fryer Max XL 8 Qt |
$119.99 now $84.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $35 - This sizable air fryer is simple enough to use, with four presets and timer functions. The 8-quart non-stick basket and frying tray are both dishwasher safe, minimizing fiddly clean-up.
Ninja DZ401 Foodi Dual 10-quart Air Fryer |
$229.99 now $159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $70 - A big discount here on the premium 10-quart, dual-tray Foodi which allows you to cook two dishes simultaneously rather than back-to-back. DualZone Tech allows you to choose different presets, but finish both at the same time.
There are lots of deals to unpack here, but – as expected – the bigger discounts are on the bigger products, of course, but there are loads of straight-up air fryers with large capacities and unremarkable discounts. So in our choices above, we've focused on getting the most bang for your buck, whether that's multiple functionalities like pressure cooking and broiling, or being able to fry multiple ingredients separately at the same time.
If you need more advice on choice, check out our guide to choosing an air fryer here.
Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals in the UK
Philips Essential Air Fryer |
£199.99 now £119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £80 - 40% off this great air fryer with seven presets, including a useful Keep Warm function. This model uses up to 90% less fat than conventional frying, making it a healthy alternative.
Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1 YV970840 Air Fryer |
£284.99 now £149.99
(opens in new tab)Save £125 - One of the biggest air fryer deals we've seen, this monster Tefal offering has dual in-trays allowing you to fry two dishes stacked on top of each other. A 1.7kg capacity will ensure no one goes hungry.
Wilko four-litre air fryer |
£55.00 now £35.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)Save £20 - A great budget offering, this Wilko air fryer may lack the digital screens of its more expensive brethren, but it's still got that dual-capacity basket allowing you to fry two dishes separately. Two years of guarantee included.
As mentioned above, there are lots of unremarkable discounts on at the moment, so we picked a few that we thought really made a difference.
For starters, the Tefal is a premium option with loads of capacity and that key dual functionality, and we found that same flexibility in our budget Wilko offering (opens in new tab). It's not a big discount, but at £35, it might be the best value air fryer deal on this list.
Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals in your region
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for air fryers around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
