Amazon could be gearing up for a brand new Kindle

Amazon’s wide ranging Kindle line has a model to suit all readers and budgets. At the moment its top-tier offering for the dedicated bookworm is the Kindle Oasis but that could change very soon.

Stock of the Wi-Fi only Kindle Oasis has notably dried up on the UK store, with the product page stating that Amazon currently has no idea if or when the product will be back in stock.

On the retailer’s US site, the Wi-Fi-enabled Oasis is still in stock, but its availability is limited, with Amazon stating that it’ll be able to ship devices in one to two months rather than immediately. The price of the Oasis has also notably risen in price on the US store, jumping up to $309.99 from its original (already expensive) $289.99 price point.

Upgrade incoming?

Though it’s far from guaranteed and Amazon hasn’t announced any plans to change the Kindle lineup, this does suggest it could be gearing up to introduce a new Wi-Fi-only Kindle model. Particularly as the 3G-enabled model is still well stocked and sitting at its original price on the US store.

Interestingly, earlier this year there was a leak (no pun intended) which suggested a waterproof Kindle could be on its way in the latter half of 2017. Given that we're now in the latter half of the year, the timing of this stock shortage is even more notable.

An image posted to MobileRead, allegedly from a Chinese retailer, showed a Kindle with a waterproof glass display. The poster which accompanied the leak showed next to no changes other than waterproofing.

Given that there didn’t appear be any technological improvements it would make sense for Amazon to phase out the expensive WiFi-only Kindle Oasis and replace it with a waterproof model. Not only would it prevent the dilution of the Kindle lineup, it would allow Amazon to appeal to the only section of the reading market it has yet to cater to – the bathtime reader.

Considering the high price point of the Kindle Oasis we wouldn’t be averse to seeing it replaced with a model that boasts such a useful upgrade.