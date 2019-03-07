Alexa's new Song ID feature tells you which track is coming up next

Amazon has just launched a new feature called 'Song ID', which is designed to help US users to discover music with Alexa.

Song ID, which is only currently available to US users, means that Alexa can now tell you the title and artist name before playing a track when you're listening to a new release, radio station, or playlist via Amazon Music on your Echo smart speaker.

To enable Song ID, simply ask Alexa to "turn on Song ID", and the voice assistant will announce each song before it plays – as long as you're listening through Amazon Music, that is.

Happily, it is an optional feature than can be switched off if you start to find Alexa's input annoying.

An Amazon spokesperson told Venture Beat that Song ID means Alexa can act as a “personal DJ, aid[ing] in both music enjoyment and recall for future playback.”

There's no word yet on when the feature will be rolled out to other territories, but we have reached out to Amazon for comment, and will update this article accordingly.

It's the latest in a series of new Alexa updates and features that are designed to make the experience of using the voice assistant feel more personalized, and less robotic.

Earlier this year, Amazon opened up its US Alexa Store to allow anyone to publish and share Alexa skills created with its 'Blueprints' program, as well as giving the voice assistant a new speaking voice for reading the news.

Via Tech Crunch