Alcatel Onyx is a souped-up version of the Alcatel 1X, exclusively for Cricket Wireless

If the newly announced Alcatel Onyx looks familiar, it's because this is the Alcatel 1X with double the storage and coming exclusively to Cricket Wireless in the US.

Aimed at budget phone buyers, this $119 Android phone features a 5.5-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, putting it in line with some of the trends we've seen for premium handsets. The resolution is a more modest 1440x720, but that's reasonably crisp on the smaller screen.

The Alcatel Onyx runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, which is decent to get on an affordable handset. Powering that experience is a MediaTek MT6739WW processor with four cores and a clock speed up to 1.5GHz. The processor is paired with 2GB of RAM.

More storage and a new suede finish

Storage is now 32GB, which is double what the Alcatel 1X offered, and if that's still not enough for you, it's expandable up to 128GB with a microSD card.

The package is rounded out with a dual-sensor camera in the rear enabling a depth effect, while a front camera supports facial recognition. The rear also includes a fingerprint scanner.

And, where the Alcatel 1X had a soft touch finish on the back, the Onyx has a Black Suede finish. Altogether, the Alcatel Onyx looks to add a dash of style to the budget smartphone market for Cricket customers.