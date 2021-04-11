Acer brings new Swift 5 and Swift 3 laptops to the UAE and KSA

Acer is bringing the popular Swift-line of ultrabooks to the Middle East with the latest 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake chips.

Two separate models of the Swift 3 and the Swift 5 will now come loaded with Tiger-lake processors, boosting performance on what are already pretty impressive Ultrabooks. The Swift series' new CPUs will also come with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, improving on Acer's last-gen models even further.

The Swift 5 will feature a 14-inch FHD touchscreen display with antimicrobial Gorilla Glass (there will also be an option to have antimicrobial coating on the laptop's touchpad) with up to 340 nits of brightness.

The new Swift 3 will come with a 14-inch 16:9 FHD display.

Acer Swift UAE and KSA pricing and availability

The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55) with 11 th Gen Intel Core processors and a 14-inch Full HD display is available in the UAE as is priced at AED 5,999.

The Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) with 11 th Gen Intel Core processors and a 14-inch Full HD display is available in the UAE and KSA, with starting prices from AED 2,699 and SAR 2,999.