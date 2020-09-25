A spin-off from The Boys is already in development

Amazon is developing a spinoff from its superhero show, The Boys . According to THR the project "has been in the works for a while", but following the success of the second season of The Boys, which is currently broadcast weekly on Prime , it's thought production has been fast-tracked.

The spinoff – which has been described as part college show, part Hunger Games – reportedly focuses on a college created for young superheros by by the shadowy corporation Vought International. The series will track the "physical, sexual, and moral boundaries" of its 'supes'.

The show is in development by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film. The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg will act as both writer and showrunner on the new venture, while The Boys creator Eric Kripke will also serve as exec producer along with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver.

Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty are also on board as executive producers, along with The Boys comic book creators Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

The Boys are back in town

ICYMI, The Boys season 3 will likely follow in 2021 . As we've reported Amazon Prime Video likely renewed the show sooner rather than later due to both the success of season 1 and the length of time it takes to actually make the effects-heavy episodes.

The Boys season 2 kicked off on September 4, but unlike last year's episodes, new installments have rolled out weekly thereafter. The season is expected to wrap up in October.