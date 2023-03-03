7 new movies and shows to stream on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and more this weekend (March 3)

Audio player loading…

March has, well, marched its way onto the scene – and, with its arrival, comes a spate of new movies and TV shows to stream this weekend.

It's looking like a quieter week than normal (from a big release perspective, anyway). The Mandalorian season 3 leads the way with this week's offerings as it lands on Disney Plus, but Netflix, HBO Max, and other notable streamers getting in on the act too.

From returning sci-fi favorites to musical dramas and everything in between, you'll find something worth watching between now and the new working week. Here, then, are seven of the biggest new movies and shows to catch between March 3 and 5.

The Mandalorian season 3 (Disney Plus)

Everyone's favorite Star Wars duo finally returned this week. The Mandalorian's latest season, which continues the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu (more affectionately known as Baby Yoda) launched on March 1. So, if you haven't caught its opening episode, now is the time to do so.

This season, Din and Grogu travel to the former's homeworld of Mandalore as he seeks forgiveness for breaking his Mandalorian oath. With the future of Mandalore itself at stake, new and returning allies to meet and reunite with, and the ever-looming threat of the Galactic Empire's remaining forces, though, you can expect tension-fuelled drama, gunfights, and galactic-spanning adventures aplenty.

Episode 1 is available to stream now. New episodes arrive every Wednesday.

Abbott Elementary season 2 (Disney Plus)

Few could have predicted how popular Abbott Elementary would be ahead of its initial December 2021 launch. The mockumentary sitcom, though, has worked its way into our hearts ever since, enjoying successful runs on ABC in the US and Disney Plus internationally, and landing numerous coveted awards.

Fans of the Quinta Brunson-developed series, then, will be delighted to hear Abbott Elementary season 2 is now available on Disney Plus. For those of you who haven't seen it yet: think The Office meets Ted Lasso in a predominantly Black Philadelphia public school setting, and you'll get a good idea of its vibe, tonality, and themes. One to watch out for on our best Disney Plus shows list very soon.

Season 2's first 10 episodes are now streamable on Disney Plus Star internationally.

Sex/Life season 2 (Netflix)

It's one of the most poorly-rated Netflix shows to receive a follow-up, but Sex/Life must have done something right to earn a second season on the world's best streaming service.

If you're one of the adult drama series' fans, you'll be happy to hear Sex/Life season 2 premiered in its entirety on March 2, so it's available to binge watch right now. The Stacy Rukeyser-developed show is an acquired taste, admittedly, and isn't likely to find its way onto our best Netflix shows list. Still, those interested in continuing to follow the journeys of Billie, Cooper, and company can do so immediately.

Sex/Life season 2 is available to stream in full now.

Daisy Jones and the Six (Prime Video)

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, Daisy Jones and the Six makes its highly anticipated debut on Prime Video this weekend.

The musical drama, which stars the late Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough and Peaky Blinders' Sam Claflin, follows a 1970s rock band on their meteoric rise through the music world and explores the explosive reasons behind the shock break-up at the height of their success.

If it all sounds a bit Fleetwood Mac-esque, that's because Daisy Jones and the Six was inspired by Reid's own fan following of the iconic British-American rock band in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The TV drama has earned praise for critics pre-release, so expect it to become a fixture of our best Prime Video shows guide.

Episodes 1 through 3 are available to stream now. Three more episodes air on March 10, with the final four episodes releasing in pairs on March 17 and 24.

The Problem With Jon Stewart season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

The Problem With Jon Stewart season 2 returns on Apple TV Plus this weekend, with the rest of this season's episodes dropping between now (March 3) and mid-April.

This time, the popular US TV host/political commentator/comedian digs into a variety of new topics, including crime, price inflation, and defense. As always, Stewart will be on hand to dissect the latest batch of hot discussion points, as well as interviewing individuals such as US State Senator Natham Dahm and General David Petraeus to gain more insight into each subject. For the first time, Stewart will also travel overseas to chat to foreign policy leaders – if that's not worth tuning in for, we don't know what is.

Episodes 1 through 9 are available now. New episodes drop every Friday until April 14.

House Party (HBO Max)

Coming to HBO Max less than two months after its theatrical release, House Party – the latest entry in our new HBO Max movies list – reinvents the fan-favorite 1990s classic for more modern audiences.

The comedy film stars Tosin Cole and Jacob Latimore as aspiring club promoters Damon and Kevin, who throw the biggest party of the year at an exclusive mansion. The problem? The mansion isn't owned by them – Damon and Kevin are only there because it was the last job they had as cleaners before they were fired on the spot. Oh, and the millionaire's row-style abode is owned by NBA superstar LeBron James. What could possibly go wrong?

Like Netflix's Sex/Life, House Party was not received well upon its original release in January. This is one remake that's not likely to make our best HBO Max movies guide – but if you like the sound of the premise, it's available now to try.

Next in Fashion season 2 (Netflix)

Our final streaming list entry of the week is reserved for fans of reality TV – especially those of a fashionista disposition.

That's right, Next in Fashion is back on Netflix, with the Alexa Chung and Tan France-created TV show returning for more fashion designer-based drama as 10 more contestants compete for a $200,000 windfall. Instead of Chung, France is joined by supermodel-turned-fashion-guru Gigi Hadid for the show's second season.

Viewers looking for an easy TV competition watch over Saturday and Sunday won't need to look further for their go-to source of entertainment.