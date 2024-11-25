Walmart's official Black Friday sale is live – here are 35 deals I'd buy with my own money

Walmart Black Friday sale 2024 (Image credit: Future)

The day has arrived. Walmart's 2024 Black Friday sale kicks off today at noon ET for Walmart Plus members and at 5 ET for everyone else. The retailer will have hundreds of Black Friday deals available on everything from TVs, AirPods, and laptops to vacuums, kitchen appliances, and best-selling toys.

• Shop Walmart's full sale

As TechRadar's deals editor who's covered Black Friday for eight years, I'm combing through Walmart's sale and hand-picking all the best deals that I'd buy with my own money. I'm using price tracking tools on best-selling products to ensure this page is filled with genuine bargains.

While we wait for Walmart's official Black Friday sale to begin, there are plenty of impressive offers from the retailer's early sales. I've listed the best ones below, including TVs, appliances, Apple devices, and laptops. I've also highlighted my favorite Walmart Black Friday deals at the top of this page.

Remember that to shop for Walmart's Black Friday sale at noon ET, you must be a Walmart Plus member. Luckily for you, new sign ups can get an incredible 50% discount, which brings a yearly membership down from $98 to $49. Walmart Plus perks include free grocery delivery, free shipping with no minimum order value, gas discounts, and early sales access.

My favorite Walmart Black Friday deals

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49 at Walmart You can score a rare 50% discount on a one-year Walmart Plus membership ahead of this year's Black Friday sale. That lowers the price from $98 to $49, making it significantly cheaper than Amazon Prime by $90. As well as early access to Black Friday deals, Walmart Plus membership perks include free grocery delivery, free shipping with no minimum order value, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, free tire repairs, and more.

Ninja 4QT Air Fryer: was $89 now $59 at Walmart If you're looking for a more compact air fryer, this 4-quart Ninja model has a wide temperature range, so you can quickly cook and crisp your favorite foods. It also features a compact design, perfect for people working with a small kitchen space. Today's early Black Friday deal on this specific model is a record-low price.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Walmart Apple devices are always popular products during Black Friday, and Walmart has Apple's cheapest AirPods, the AirPods 2, on sale for just $89. That's the best deal you can find right now, only $20 more than the record-low price. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner Mop Combo: was $369.99 now $109.99 at Walmart This is an unbelievable deal if you want a robot vacuum and mop combo. The Onnson robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, and after you're done vacuuming, the 230ML water tank can help you mop the floor - a dream come true for just $109 - a price that will be hard to beat come Black Friday.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $887 at Walmart Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Black Friday purchase, and the 55-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $887. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This is a new record-low price that won't budge on Black Friday proper.

Dyson V12 Cordless Vacuum: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Walmart Dyson cordless vacuums are always Black Friday best-sellers, and Walmart has the powerful V12 on sale for $399.99 - a record-low price. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V12 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399.99 now $298 at Walmart Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the industry's best. There's nothing better with class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease of use. Today's Black Friday deal is a return to the record-low price.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim: was $499 now $374 at Walmart With a disc drive, you can play either physical games or the digital route with the standard PlayStation 5 Slim. You can also access any PS5-capable titles, plus select tiles for previous consoles. This way, you can play your Sony favorites, and you'll get the mighty DualSense Controller included in the box.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Walmart Black Friday deals: TVs

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart Big-screen budget TVs are always popular during Walmart's Black Friday sale, and this 65-inch display from Onn. is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $887 at Walmart Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Black Friday purchase, and the 55-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $887. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This is a new record-low price that won't budge on Black Friday proper.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

LG 65-inch B3 4K UHD OLED Smart TV: was $1,299.99 now $998 at Walmart If you're looking for an OLED TV on a budget, you won't get much better than LG's 65-inch B3 OLED TV, which is on sale for its lowest price yet. The LG B3 delivers an exceptional picture, thanks to the OLED display and LG's α7 AI Processor Gen6, which results in deep contrasts and rich colors. You're also getting Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for superior sound, excellent gaming features, and smart capabilities with webOS 23.

Walmart Black Friday deals: Appliances

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $189.99 now $119 at Walmart Make a cup of coffee in less than two minutes with Keurig's best-selling K-Elite, which is on sale for $119 at Walmart's sale. Five brew-size selections let you choose how much to make, while Strong brew and Iced options mean you can enjoy a bold morning cup or a refreshing afternoon beverage with the touch of a button.

Ninja 4QT Air Fryer: was $89 now $59 at https: If you're looking for a more compact air fryer, this 4-quart Ninja model has a wide temperature range, so you can quickly cook and crisp your favorite foods. It also features a compact design, perfect for people working with a small kitchen space. Today's early Black Friday deal on this specific model is a record-low price.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker will surely be a Black Friday best-seller due to its popularity at recent holiday sales, and Walmart has the appliance down to a record-low price. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Walmart Get the best compact, single-serve blender for under $50 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.

Dyson V12 Cordless Vacuum: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Walmart Dyson cordless vacuums are always Black Friday best-sellers, and Walmart has the powerful V12 on sale for $399.99 - a record-low price. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V12 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner Mop Combo: was $369.99 now $109.99 at Walmart This is an unbelievable deal if you want a robot vacuum and mop combo. The Onnson robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, and after you're done vacuuming, the 230ML water tank can help you mop the floor - a dream come true for just $109 - a price that will be hard to beat come Black Friday.

Walmart Black Friday deals: Apple devices

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Walmart Apple devices are always popular products during Black Friday, and Walmart has Apple's cheapest AirPods, the AirPods 2, on sale for just $89. That's the best deal you can find right now, only $20 more than the record-low price. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $329 at Walmart This might be the best Walmart Black Friday deal - Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $349. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. I don't expect you'll find a better price on Black Friday, and this offer is in danger of being sold out.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Walmart Black Friday deals: Laptops

Acer Chromebook 315: was $179 now $139 at Walmart This Acer Chromebook 315 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen - large for a Chromebook and ideal for users who need to fit a lot on screen simultaneously (like big spreadsheets or school assignments). The Intel Pentium Silver CPU can run ChromeOS smoothly, and the built-in parental security features make it perfect for younger users.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $549 now $280.90 at Walmart If you're looking for a budget laptop during today's Black Friday sale, Walmart has HP's 15.6-inch laptop on sale for under $300. For that money, you're getting an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.