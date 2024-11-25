Live
Walmart's official Black Friday sale is live – here are 35 deals I'd buy with my own money
Walmart's Black Friday sale kicks off at noon ET for Plus members
The day has arrived. Walmart's 2024 Black Friday sale kicks off today at noon ET for Walmart Plus members and at 5 ET for everyone else. The retailer will have hundreds of Black Friday deals available on everything from TVs, AirPods, and laptops to vacuums, kitchen appliances, and best-selling toys.
As TechRadar's deals editor who's covered Black Friday for eight years, I'm combing through Walmart's sale and hand-picking all the best deals that I'd buy with my own money. I'm using price tracking tools on best-selling products to ensure this page is filled with genuine bargains.
While we wait for Walmart's official Black Friday sale to begin, there are plenty of impressive offers from the retailer's early sales. I've listed the best ones below, including TVs, appliances, Apple devices, and laptops. I've also highlighted my favorite Walmart Black Friday deals at the top of this page.
Remember that to shop for Walmart's Black Friday sale at noon ET, you must be a Walmart Plus member. Luckily for you, new sign ups can get an incredible 50% discount, which brings a yearly membership down from $98 to $49. Walmart Plus perks include free grocery delivery, free shipping with no minimum order value, gas discounts, and early sales access.
My favorite Walmart Black Friday deals
You can score a rare 50% discount on a one-year Walmart Plus membership ahead of this year's Black Friday sale. That lowers the price from $98 to $49, making it significantly cheaper than Amazon Prime by $90. As well as early access to Black Friday deals, Walmart Plus membership perks include free grocery delivery, free shipping with no minimum order value, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, free tire repairs, and more.
If you're looking for a more compact air fryer, this 4-quart Ninja model has a wide temperature range, so you can quickly cook and crisp your favorite foods. It also features a compact design, perfect for people working with a small kitchen space. Today's early Black Friday deal on this specific model is a record-low price.
Apple devices are always popular products during Black Friday, and Walmart has Apple's cheapest AirPods, the AirPods 2, on sale for just $89. That's the best deal you can find right now, only $20 more than the record-low price. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.
This is an unbelievable deal if you want a robot vacuum and mop combo. The Onnson robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, and after you're done vacuuming, the 230ML water tank can help you mop the floor - a dream come true for just $109 - a price that will be hard to beat come Black Friday.
This is an incredible deal on a gorgeous flocked Christmas tree from Walmart's Best Choice brand. The six-foot tree is also available in other sizes and features 250 warm white lights and snow-flocked branches. This is another early Black Friday deal that's in danger of selling out.
Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Black Friday purchase, and the 55-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $887. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This is a new record-low price that won't budge on Black Friday proper.
Walmart just dropped Apple's 10.9 iPad to a record-low of $279. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
Dyson cordless vacuums are always Black Friday best-sellers, and Walmart has the powerful V12 on sale for $399.99 - a record-low price. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V12 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.
Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the industry's best. There's nothing better with class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease of use. Today's Black Friday deal is a return to the record-low price.
With a disc drive, you can play either physical games or the digital route with the standard PlayStation 5 Slim. You can also access any PS5-capable titles, plus select tiles for previous consoles. This way, you can play your Sony favorites, and you'll get the mighty DualSense Controller included in the box.
This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.
Walmart Black Friday deals: TVs
Walmart's Black Friday sale has Samsung's best-selling 65-inch DU6900 series on sale for just $398. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.
Big-screen budget TVs are always popular during Walmart's Black Friday sale, and this 65-inch display from Onn. is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.
If you're looking for an OLED TV on a budget, you won't get much better than LG's 65-inch B3 OLED TV, which is on sale for its lowest price yet. The LG B3 delivers an exceptional picture, thanks to the OLED display and LG's α7 AI Processor Gen6, which results in deep contrasts and rich colors. You're also getting Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for superior sound, excellent gaming features, and smart capabilities with webOS 23.
This Hisense set allows you to purchase a big-screen, feature-packed TV at an incredible price. The U8 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models, with mini-LED backlighting, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and 144Hz Game Mode Pro.
Walmart Black Friday deals: Appliances
Make a cup of coffee in less than two minutes with Keurig's best-selling K-Elite, which is on sale for $119 at Walmart's sale. Five brew-size selections let you choose how much to make, while Strong brew and Iced options mean you can enjoy a bold morning cup or a refreshing afternoon beverage with the touch of a button.
If you're looking for a more compact air fryer, this 4-quart Ninja model has a wide temperature range, so you can quickly cook and crisp your favorite foods. It also features a compact design, perfect for people working with a small kitchen space. Today's early Black Friday deal on this specific model is a record-low price.
The Ninja Creami ice cream maker will surely be a Black Friday best-seller due to its popularity at recent holiday sales, and Walmart has the appliance down to a record-low price. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.
Get the best compact, single-serve blender for under $50 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.
The top-rated Tineco cordless wet-dry vacuum mop combo is on sale for a record-low price of $99 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. The Tineco iFloor 2 vacuums and washes hard floors in one step, handling wet and dry messes in one sweep.
Walmart Black Friday deals: Apple devices
This might be the best Walmart Black Friday deal - Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $349. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. I don't expect you'll find a better price on Black Friday, and this offer is in danger of being sold out.
Walmart Black Friday deals: Laptops
If you're looking for a budget printer this Black Friday, Walmart has this Canon model on sale for just $59. The wireless printer features a compact design, auto two-sided printing, a document feeder for multi-page scanning, and built-in fax functionality.
This Acer Chromebook 315 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen - large for a Chromebook and ideal for users who need to fit a lot on screen simultaneously (like big spreadsheets or school assignments). The Intel Pentium Silver CPU can run ChromeOS smoothly, and the built-in parental security features make it perfect for younger users.
If you're looking for a budget laptop during today's Black Friday sale, Walmart has HP's 15.6-inch laptop on sale for under $300. For that money, you're getting an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Welcome to this morning's coverage of Walmart's 2024 Black Friday sale. The official sale starts at noon ET for Walmart Plus members and 5 PM ET for everyone else and is in-store on Black Friday (November 29).
While we wait for the sale to start, plenty of really good deals are available right now, including record-low prices on TVs, kitchen appliances, Apple devices, laptops, vacuums, and more.
I'll be sharing today's early offers, and as soon as the official sale kicks off, I'll cover all the best deals throughout the day and highlight offers that are in danger of selling out.