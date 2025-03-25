The Amazon Spring Sale is here and I've picked the 22 best deals actually worth buying

Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 (Image credit: Future)

The week-long Amazon Spring Sale is now underway, offering discounts of up to 45% off several top tech categories such as smart home devices, TVs, laptops, headphones, appliances and more. While not as grand as a full-on Prime Day, there is a small selection of surprisingly strong savings up for grabs if you search through the rubbish. That's what I've done right here and picked out all of the very best deals I'd actually buy.

I've covered similar sales such as Black Friday and Prime Day for over seven years so I've got a lot of experience uncovering the best deals. And while this Amazon Spring Sale isn't as big as those events, I've still found several best-ever offers that are worth buying right now. I also track prices throughout the year on highly rated and best-selling tech so I can be sure when you're getting a true bargain.

In this latest Amazon sale, there are big reductions of up to 40% on TVs, laptops, appliances, smart home tech, headphones, cameras, wearables, and more.

The best deal I've spotted so far is the Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones for $249.99 (was $399.99) – that's a new record-low price for some of the best headphones you can buy and incredible value for money. They're an even better pickup now they are the same price as the older XM4, so you might as well go for the newer tech.

There are several more deals I'd recommend from this week's Amazon Spring Sale and you can find even more of my highlights below. I'll also keep this page updated until the sale ends on March 31 with other great offers picked by myself and the rest of the TechRadar team.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169.99 at Amazon This is the lowest price for the AirPods Pro 2 all year – and just $12 more than the previous record-low price from Black Friday. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding. They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. Even though they have been slightly cheaper, they're still fantastic value at this price.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Spring Sale includes the latest Echo Pop for $29.99. That's the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now, but it has been down to under $20 in the past. Still, for that money, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Dot: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is now $10 off for the Big Spring Sale. This is quite a way off the lowest-ever price of $22.99, so it's not standing out as a terrific offer to me. Still, if you want to buy today, it's a solid all-around smart speaker that offers decent audio quality, a temperature sensor and all the handy features of Alexa. That means you can ask it to play music, answer questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, as well as control other connected and compatible smart devices around the home.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is almost half-price for this year's spring sale – though it was $2 cheaper over Black Friday in November. Still, it's a decent price for the basic streaming stick and a good opportunity to pick one up for less if you're not a Prime member. We haven't given a verdict on this new version but it's near-identical to the one we found was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV in our Fire TV Stick review. This includes access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. This has been closer to $20 on Black Friday, but outside of that major sale, this is a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. It's worth buying now as we likely won't see a better offer until at least July.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon This is just $7 more than the lowest price I've seen for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means you get faster performance when navigating apps and searching for shows. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The latest Ring Video Doorbell Plus is another Amazon device on sale for its lowest price ever in the Big Spring Sale, matching last year's Black Friday deal. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision, allowing you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also uses Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon The latest Blink Mini 2 is on sale for a great price of just $19.99 – that's the cheapest it's ever been. The compact security camera features updates such as 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $59.99 now $32.99 at Amazon Amazon has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $32.99 in this week's Big Spring Sale – that's just $3 more than the best-ever price from Black Friday. A simple and easy-to-use option, the Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

Ring Indoor Cam: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon You can get a third off the easy-to-install Ring Indoor Camera in this week's Amazon Big Spring Sale. The Alexa-enabled plug-in security camera features motion-activated notifications, 1080p HD video support, a privacy cover and two-way talk to allow you to see, hear and communicate throughout your home.

Ring Outdoor Stick Up Cam: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon This week's Amazon sale has the Ring Outdoor Stick Up Cam on sale for $59.99 – that's just $5 more than the cheapest price I've ever seen. The simple Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors depending on where you want coverage at home.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon You can get the latest version of Amazon's basic and best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $64.99 – that's the second lowest price it's been since launch. You get a 30% faster processor than the previous version for decent performance with everyday tasks, an eight-inch HD display 32GB of storage, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life. Its power won't blow you away but it's the one I'd buy if you just need a cheap no-frills tablet for light use.

Insignia F20 Series 32-inch HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon One of the cheapest TV deals at Amazon's Spring Sale is this 32-inch Insignia display on sale for $74.99. This is about as basic as it gets but it's a perfect OK option if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, you get smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, easy access to top streaming apps and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

Insignia F30 Series 50-inch 4K Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon This mid-sized and best-selling Insignia 50-inch TV supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as the affordable display has returned to the previous record-low price for the Big Spring Sale. All this for under $200 is an incredible offer for a decent all-around TV of this size.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was $519.99 now $309.99 at Amazon The picture quality on this 55-inch Fire TV is solid overall, with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colours. Plus, access to all major streaming apps is just a button press or voice command away. It won't blow you away but I'd consider this a good option if you need a capable and affordable TV for general everyday viewing.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 at Amazon If you want affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality then consider these Bose QuietComfort Headphones. I've been using a pair for a long time now and rate them highly. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life but in a much more affordable package.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $349 at Amazon The fantastic Bose QuestComfort Ultra Headphones were $20 cheaper over Black Friday but this is still a great deal considering that there's a clear step up in sound compared to other premium cans. Superbly detailed and energetic sound meets the best noise cancellation you can get right now, in a light and comfortable design.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The XM5 are still the latest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 are outstanding, so it'll come as little surprise to know that these are also incredibly hard to beat – especially at this record-low price. They don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that are highly effective at blocking outside noise. These are now the same price as the XM4, too, so you may as well buy the newer tech.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $179 now $149 at Amazon Bose is the best brand around for providing excellent active noise cancellation features and you can now get their excellent affordable earbuds for a great low price. With the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, you get fewer options than the high-end range, but you still get up to 8.5 hours of battery life, the ability to adjust the equalizer and a very comfy fit. They’ll instantly make your commute, your runs or walks far more enjoyable.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $219 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are some of the manufacturer's best in terms of audio quality and noise cancellation – and they're down to a record-low price in the Amazon Spring Sale. This latest model lasts up to 24 hours between both the buds and the case and features new CustomTune technology that adjusts the audio based on your ear shape. The Spatial Audio also makes the listening experience more immersive than ever with the option to swap between listening modes, depending on if you want to lose yourself in audio or stay alert.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was $299 now $249 at Amazon Discounted to within $20 of the previous record-low price, these unique earbuds from Bose are well worth the money if you prefer the open-ear design. The impressive sound is delivered through comfortable headphones, which can be worn all day. They also boast up to 7.5 hours of playtime, which will be more than enough for most people.