The best gaming VPN 2019

A VPN for gaming? You're probably thinking that's a daft idea, that even if you used one of the best VPNs you would still end up with a slower connection and a higher ping time.

And whilst we’re not going to argue that these aren't possible pitfalls, there are plenty of great reasons to use a VPN for online gaming.

One of the more obvious ones is unrestricted access. A VPN allows you to unblock games that are geo-restricted, access servers locked to other regions and play anything freely from any part of the world. Fortnite blocked? Using a Virtual Private Network is the obvious solution.

There’s also the ever-present consideration of security. Using a VPN can increase your protection against DDoS attacks, and it’s not unheard of for these to be used as a weapon against online opponents, particularly when it comes to competitive gaming.

And there’s always a chance that the VPN connection will actually reduce your ping time and improve download/upload speeds, which all affect the responsiveness of your game (although ping is by far the most important consideration). Of course, it’s difficult to state this categorically, and everyone’s mileage will vary, but in some of our VPN testing, we’ve actually found our connection to be faster with the VPN turned on compared to our standard rates.

Top 5 VPNs for gaming in 2019

1. ExpressVPN

Best all-round VPN for gaming

Number of servers: 3,000+ | Server locations: 160 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5

Good choice of servers and locations

Quality mobile apps

Above-average prices

No free trial

With 148 different locations across 94 countries, ExpressVPN should allow you to find a swift server from anywhere in the world. The service excels in the mobile department by offering intuitive custom apps, in particular for Android and iOS. Naturally, all of that means nothing without solid speeds and this VPN certainly delivers in that regard with very good performance levels overall.

ExpressVPN costs more than most VPNs and there’s no free trial available to get a sneak preview. If you opt to sign up, the 1-year plan is the most affordable choice, plus you get a bonus three months. However, if you're not satisfied with the service, you can contact customer support within 30 days of your purchase and get a full refund, no questions asked. The packages available are:

2. Hotspot Shield

Best balance of performance and price

Number of servers: 2,500+ | Server locations: 25 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5

Great performance

Very easy to use

A bit low on locations

Hotspot Shield gave us some amazing performance, one of the best we've seen. You'll hardly feel any slow down even on long distance servers. That's mainly due to the Catapult Hydra protocol that the provider uses. In addition, the service is quite simple to use, with one On/Off button in the center.

Sadly, Hotspot Shield doesn't have that many server locations, but the awesome performance makes up for that. The service also offers native apps for Android and iOS, both being very similar in performance and simplicity.

Excluding the monthly plan, Hotspot Shield offers great value with their annual pricing and you also get a 45-day money back guarantee. The 2-year plan is the best choice since it gives you the best savings. The packages available are:

3. VyprVPN

Fastest overall VPN

Number of servers: 700+ | Server locations: 70+ | IP addresses: 200,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 5

Superfast speeds

Free trial

30-day money back guarantee

Expensive monthly billing

No refunds

[Save 40%] Get 40% off VyprVPN's annual plans. VyprVPN is a fast, highly secure VPN without third-parties, all for as little as $36.00 for the first year.

(25% Off) Exclusive VyprVPN Deal: TechRadar readers get 25% off VyprVPN annual plans ($45 USD for 1 year). VyprVPN is a fast, highly secure VPN without third parties. Get VyprVPN here.

VyprVPN is also a tier-1 network with its own servers and infrastructure, offering some impressive performance levels as a result. Indeed, in our tests we found our download rates increased by a factor of 2.5 with this VPN.

The service features a worldwide server network with plenty of locations and 200,000+ IP addresses, plus there’s a NAT firewall to block unrequested inbound traffic and a host of easy-to-use apps for almost every device.

One point to bear in mind is that VyprVPN doesn’t do refunds on any grounds, but you can test the service with a free 30-day money back guarantee.

There are only two subscription plans to choose from: Basic or Premium, and you can subscribe on either a monthly or annual basis. The Basic plan offers three connections while Premium gives you five and is generally the better option. The packages available are:

4. IPVanish

Great mix of power and performance

Number of servers: 1,300+ | Server locations: 75 | IP addresses: 40,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 10

Great server coverage

Excellent performance

Slightly pricier than others

No free trial

IPVanish runs its own network and infrastructure, and this shows in terms of performance – in our testing, we found this service up to five times faster than some rivals over short hops, with excellent download speeds all-round.

This provider also offers a good number of servers in over 60 countries, and it’s easy to find a solid server – indeed you can sort by ping time, and usage options which allow you to hunt specifically for servers tailored for gaming.

The drawback here is pricing, as IPVanish is a bit more expensive than your average VPN. There’s no free trial either, but subscriptions do come with a 7-day money-back guarantee. Out of the three available plans, the 1-year plan offers the best value-for-money. The packages available are:

5. Buffered VPN

Best for ping

Number of servers: N/A | Server locations: 37 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5

Impressive low latency

Solid performance

One of the pricier VPNs

With servers in 37 locations, Buffered VPN offers decent global coverage, but it’s the performance which is of most interest here – specifically the low latency offered. In our tests, this provider actually gave us slightly lower ping times than our normal connection, with fast upload speeds to boot (although download speeds weren’t so hot).

That said, if you’re into mobile gaming, you have both Android and iOS as an option. Furthermore, setup instructions are given for manually configuring smartphones and tablets for the more tech-savvy.

Buffered VPN is among the pricier providers, although the 2-year plan is cost-effective. Unfortunately, the old refund policy isn't valid anymore, and now you just get the standard 30-day money back guarantee. The packages available are:

How to choose the best gaming VPN

There are a couple of things you need to pay attention to if you want to muster the best gaming experience from a VPN. The more servers the firm has available, the better, as this will increase your chances of finding a fast connection.

Speedy performance levels are obviously important, as is having a stable and reliable connection. Finally, be on the lookout for handy bonus features like DDoS protection and dedicated gaming servers.