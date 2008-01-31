Iomega UltraMax Pro review

With superlatives such as "ultra", "max" and "pro" all vying for space in its name, it's little surprise that this Iomega is expensive, and with good reason. For starters, it offers a full complement of connectivity options, including both FireWire 400 and 800 standards, as well as USB and eSATA, and two separate 750GB hard drives, bringing the total capacity up to 1.5TB.

The UltraMax Pro delivers a wealth of RAID options, including the default striped volume setting, mirrored volumes and spanned volumes. More intriguingly, the two drives are hot-swappable, being mounted on sliding drawers that you can pull out of the main case and exchange for other SATA drives at any time. The 750GB drives fitted as standard are actually Seagate Barracuda 7200 models, which are good, reliable performers.

All good news?

The multiple connections make the Iomega compatible with just about any computer and there's certainly some novelty value in being able to swap the actual drive unitsso easily, but it's not all good news. In our USB2 speed tests this Iomega turned out to have a very slow write speed, despite being such an expensive unit.

The Iomega's saving grace is that the build quality is excellent and it really does feel like a solid piece of kit. Even so, we'd have hoped for more speed and, considering its purchase price, it seems a bit cheap of Iomega not to throw in the full version of EMC Retrospect back-up software, rather than just the Express version.