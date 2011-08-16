Trending

EVGA GeForce GTX 460 2Win review

Two chips, one slice of PCB and a lot of cash for this graphics card

By Graphics cards 

EVGA GeForce GTX 460 2Win
Two graphics chips thrown onto one printed circuitboard

Our Verdict

An impressive technical achievement, but too expensive compared to other graphics cards

For

  • Technically impressive
  • Decent performance

Against

  • GTX 580 is still superior
  • Too expensive

What fresh madness is this? Two full-spec Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 GPUs on a single slab of silicon graphical processing goodness? Either the EVGA GeForce GTX 460 2Win is a stroke of genius in a graphics card or it's something to do with a surplus of old graphics chips...

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 460 is getting rather long in the tooth, after all. Where once it was the darling of the mid-range GPU set, now it's starting to look a little doddery on its tessellated zimmer.

With the superior Radeon HD 6850 coming out cheaper in most retailers, the single-card, 1GB, 336 CUDA Core version looks on a hiding to nothing.

Now EVGA is here, claiming better performance than a GTX 580 in its twin GPU GeForce GTX 460 2Win.

As good as multi-GPU technology has become in the last few years, it's still going to be a struggle trying to uphold EVGA's bold claim.

So can it really stand up against Nvidia's flagship, single GPU card?