Anyone looking for a quiet and sexy piece of kit that does its job well, would be happy in the hands of the Mars

The Mars looks good: it's small and discreet, has its fan fitted internally, which serves to both appear tidier and muffle some of the noise.

It unquestionably looks great, though the sacrifice is fairly average, but entirely acceptable, heat management. It's not an ideal path for overclockers to go down, but modders and anyone desiring a spanky-looking, quiet system will do well by it.