Not entirely convinced that this will cool down everything in its path, but it does work

A cooler this big must be capable of bringing about a new Ice Age, right? Nope - this brute treated our CPU as well as its stock cooler did.

But Coolermaster reckons its sheer girth means it'll suck heat away from RAM, mobo and GPU too. That aside, its size and average heat management means it doesn't offer much over most of the other fans available. It's near-silent, though.