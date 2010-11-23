Samsung LD220Z Lapfit Touch review

If Windows 7 on a touchscreen was any good, this monitor would be extremely desirable. But it isn't, so it stays in the 'good' camp.

Got a desktop-replacement laptop and fancy adding a second display in dual-monitor mode? Then the Samsung LD220Z Lapfit Touch is quite literally for you. It's a 22-inch Full HD screen specifically designed to work well with portable PCs.

That's not all. As the name suggests, this monitor also has full multi-touch functionality. In fact, it doesn't even need special drivers. Simply connect via USB to any Windows 7 PC and the touch capabilities are enabled.

What it's not, however, is a high fidelity screen thanks to its TN LCD panel. Of course, the combination of the funky, laptop-friendly form factor and touch capabilities puts the Samsung LD220Z Lapfit Touch in a category of its own.

It also lifts its price well beyond that of the vast majority of 22-inch monitors with TN panels. In fact, at around £225, it's more expensive than many 23- and 24-inch panels, including BenQ's VA-panelled EW2420 and the LG E2350.

Power consumption

Watts: maximum / approx 170cd/m2 – lower is better

Samsung LD220Z Lapfit Touch: 40W / 30W

LG E2350: 28W / 19W

Iiyama E2271HDS: 21W / 16W