BenQ XL2410 review

A superb LED monitor which does more than 3D gaming, but it will cost you for the privilege.

The BenQ XL2410 is the latest in a line of monitors to boast 120Hz refresh rates in a bid to cash in on the 3D boom.

The market is now packed with 3D ready panels, and BenQ will be hoping that its 24-inch XL2410 can take the crown of the best 3D monitor, but it's got a tough road ahead of it.

It will find stiff competition from the likes of Asus' excellent VG236, Acer's equally good GD245HQ and the Samsung's SM2233RZ, all of which work with Nvidia's 3D Vision kit.

In terms of price the BenQ XL2410 falls in line with rest of that burgeoning 120Hz niche, but at £300 the BenQ isn't the cheap option by any means.

The Samsung SM2233RZ can be snapped up for around £200, but unlike many of its competitors, the BenQ XL2410 is more than just a standard panel capable of high refresh rates.

The XL2410 shows that there's more to life than just Nvidia 3D Vision though by packing in a superb 16:9 LED panel, which makes it a strong proposition for designers, movie watchers and gamers alike.

It comes with a full rotating panel which means you can work in portrait, as well as landscape, which is great if you spend time reading long articles on web pages, and an option we'd like to see more of.

Though the BenQ XL2410 doesn't have the tech-nous to switch the screen orientation automatically.