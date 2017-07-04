Jabra Evolve 75 review

If you are struggling with unwanted noise at work, these headphones can surely boost your productivity and help you have better concentration.

Noise cancellation headphones have become popular in recent years; not because they are better but they can help you take a break from unwanted noise around you. I often use a headphone at work as it gives me the breathing space that I need for better concentration. When you work at a crowded office, you are constantly being fed the unwanted noise of people gossiping, laughing, talking on phone and buzzing, and to get rid of this, Jabra has a solution for you.

Jabra is one of the renowned brands making wireless headsets for mobile users and both wireless and corded headsets call centers offices. The product we have with us is the Jabra Evolve 75 wireless headphones with Active Noise Cancellation. The box itself says Jabra Evolve 75 is the ‘best wireless headphones for open offices’, well this is something that we have to confirm.

If you work in an open office, it gets a little tricky to choose the best headset suiting your need. If you take too many calls, listen to music and wish to dodge the unwanted noise around you then you have to check on the sound quality, microphone clarity and noise cancellation features on a headset. There are only a few headphones that have a upper hand in all three departments.

The Jabra Evolve range was developed to enable focused and distraction-free performance in open office environment. The microphone functionality make it a great choice for calls and conferences at work. It comes with a charging stand and has a minimalistic design, which has no extra bulk on the body and a offers a very comfortable fit; but is it good enough to put your money on? Lets find out.

After testing the Jabra Evolve 75 for more than 20 days, we noticed that the headset actually boosts productivity and enables better concentration.

The box includes the Jabra Evolve 75 headset, carry case, braided USB cable, charging dock, along with the User Guide & Warranty info.

Design

Unlike many other fancy and bulky looking headphones, it has a no-nonsense design suiting the best to your enterprise needs. The material used is of premium quality and it can be felt when you touch it for the first time. There are no visible screws and hinges, and it looks lot different from an industrial design.

To make it lightweight and comfortable, the makers have used good quality plastic, rubber/silicone and a thin aluminium plate to make the head strap. The top of the headband is covered with silicone kind of material that sits perfectly on the head, while the sides are covered with plastic. It can be expanded for different head sizes using the same pull out mechanism found on most other headsets.

The headset has on-ear cups that have a soft faux leather with a net in the middle, which gets a little sweaty on hot days. There’s no mention of which ear cup goes to the right ear and which one on left, which is very basic and I think it should be mentioned no matter how obvious it is. So you just have to match that the right cup has the microphone fixed in it. It has flexible boom arm mic that can be pulled down whenever you need it. It has a magnet on the back, which lets it stick to the band when not in use, and I think is a pretty neat way to do it.

All the buttons, port, switches and LEDs are baked on the ear cups. The right one has a mic on/off button, volume keys, power/Bluetooth switch, battery indicator LED and micro USB port, and the ANC and do not disturb buttons are on the left cup.

As for the charging dock, it's a good option if you want to keep it on your office table. You can charge the headphones on your table without making it look cluttered or ugly. In fact, it compliments the setup.

So if you like class over a little funk, then these headphones will definitely satisfy you aesthetically. Users who are uncomfortable with smaller ear cups may not like the fit as this one won't cover them fully. Other than this, you must note that these headphones are portable but you’ll still can’t carry them in your hand.

Performance

If you think these headphones are the best sounding headphones in its price range, you are mistaken. Yes, it is good for music listening but still not the most amazing if you are looking for hardcore music listening experience. But it can certainly provide you with something you won’t find on those headphones. It plays crisp and clear vocals complimenting the bass with same clarity and balance. But the treble and bass are so overpowered that sometimes the mids get a hit. Not Jabra’s fault because I feel enterprise headphones are optimised for such performance.

Using these as a headset is a great experience, the noise cancellation comes in play and the speech sounds crystal clear. I find it great for taking lengthy calls, it stays light on head, and the microphone also works at its best. Imagine yourself talking to someone while sitting in an empty room with absolutely no external noise, that’s how good the volume adjustments are on Jabra Evolve 75.

Active Noise Cancellation is so good that you cant even hear what someone is doing right behind you. You can turn it on and off using the ANC button on the left ear cup, which comes in use when you quickly want to check what’s happening around you. You can connect up to two devices to the headphones, which is one of the rare features found on such headsets. The Bluetooth range of up to 100 feet from your laptop and 33 from your smartphone, which also depends on which phone you are connected to.

Battery life is one major concern when you are investing this much on a headphone, and Evolve 75 impresses in this department as well. During my review, it lasted for for a full day with some battery left. So if you are traveling, you can easily get 14-15 hours of backup. Moreover, it takes just over 2 hours to get fully charged, which you don’t have to worry if you are using the charging stand with it.

We liked

The Jabra Revolve 75 offer great sound quality for calls and music with the impressive noise cancelling. It’s comfortable, simple and efficiently does what it is made to do. Comes with all the necessary features and an impressive battery performance.

We disliked

It seems a little overpriced for what's on the plate. If I’d get this headset at a lesser price without the charging dock, it’ll make more sense to me.

Verdict

If you are in for an enterprise-centric noise cancellation headphones with immersive audio experience and great battery life, here is one for you. Jabra aims to offer flawless voice and sound quality for smooth conversations and improved concentration, and Evolve 75 is justifying it.