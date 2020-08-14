Zee5 HiPi launched as a short-form video platform for the masses

Short video platforms are all the rage in India these days. To grab a piece of this pie, Zee5 is launching HiPi, a new platform designed specifically for the local market.

Zee5 is one of India’s most popular entertainment houses. It is now foraying into the user-generated content space with the rollout of HiPi. Unlike most of its competition, it has been developed in India over the course of a year. The service, which resides within the Zee5 content app, starts rolling out to Android users today, followed by iOS users in the coming weeks.

The basics are pretty similar — users can upload videos ranging from 15 to 90 seconds, and have access to a host of sound effects, music and visual filters.

Zee5 is very proud of the safe and supportive environment that will be created for users. Content moderation will be a big part of the app experience, which will use AI to verify every piece of content that will be uploaded. Moreover, there will be a team of human moderators too for added safety. Users from all around the country, backgrounds and age groups were taken into consideration while the app was being developed. More than a dozen regional languages are supported.

To encourage adoption, more than 400 influencers have already been onboarded on HiPi to regularly produce content and attract viewers. The number will continue to increase in the future.

Zee5 also understands the importance of advertising in the future. Verified creators will be able to access a dashboard to view their metrics as well as interact with advertisers to scale up. Analytics such as ad revenues and split will also be shown.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Tarun Katial, CEO, Zee5 India said, “Continuing with a focus on customer-centricity, HiPi will help Indians to connect with their millions of fans and stand a chance to step into the real Fandom world. A platform which will be the official Home of Entertainment and entertainers! As we go live today, HiPi takes Zee5 one step closer to its ambition of becoming India’s Entertainment Super-App!”