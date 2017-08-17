Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A launch set for August 21, specs revealed

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new entry-level smartphone next week. Dubbed the Redmi Note 5A, Xiaomi Chairman and CEO, Bin Lin has announced that it will be launched on August 21 at an event in China.

Earlier spotted on TENAA, the Chinese certification site, the Redmi Note 5A will be launching in two variants – one with a fingerprint sensor and one without it. In addition to this, there are some other differences in the chipset and the cameras of the two phones.

The TENAA listing suggests that the Redmi Note 5A will come with a 5.5-inch HD display. It will come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat installed out of the box, with MIUI 9 on top. The phone will be powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. The Prime/Pro variant is expected to feature a more powerful octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor.

Memory-wise, the Redmi Note 5A will come with 2GB / 3GB of RAM and 16GB / 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 128GB using a microSD card.

The entry-level Redmi Note 5A is expected to feature a 13MP rear camera with an LED flash and a 5MP front camera. The Prime/Pro variant will come with a 16MP rear camera and a 13MP front camera. On the Prime/Pro variant, there will be an LED flash on the back as well as the front.

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Infrared round off the connectivity options on the phone. A 3000mAh battery will be powering this device.

Both the variants will be featuring a metal unibody design. However, the entry-level variant will not come with a fingerprint sensor, essentially making it just a bigger version of the Redmi 4A.