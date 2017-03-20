Xiaomi Redmi 4A with Snapdragon 425, 2GB RAM launched at Rs 5,999

Chinese tech giant, Xiaomi today unveiled its entry-level smartphone, the Redmi 4A in Indian market. It is priced at Rs. 5,999, which obviously means it will target the budget segment. It has been long since Xiaomi has launched a smartphone in this range. The last budget device it launched in India was the Red 3s and Redmi 3s Prime. The Redmi 4A will be available in Gold, Grey and Rose Gold colour options.

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi 4A earlier in China along with the elder sibling Redmi 4 in China back in November. Looking at the price, the newly launched smartphone has all the qualities to upset the manufacturers focusing on entry-level smartphones.

On specification front, the Redmi 4A features a 5-inch IPS HD (1280 x 720p) display, and comes packed in a sturdy sturdy unibody design. It is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 425 chipset clocked at 1.4GHz coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. On the camera front, it boasts of a 13MP sensor on the back and a 5MP front camera.

It runs on MIUI 8.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, which may soon receive the Nougat update. It packs a 3120 mAh battery with fast charging support.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, IR sensor and microUSB. Redmi 4A measures 139.5 x 70.4 x 8.5 mm and weighs 131.5 grams.

Xiaomi has also announced a new feature, which will allow you to book your device before the device is restocked. Other than this, Manu Kumar Jain also unveiled the details about Xiaomi's second manufacturing plant in India.

Display: 5 IPS LCD HD resolution

Dimensions: 139.5 x 70.4 x 8.5

Processor: Snapdragon 435

Camera: 13MP (Rear), 5MP (Front)

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Storage: 16GB

OS: Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Battery: 3120 mAh

Connectivity: Dual SIM (4G), Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM

It will be available for sale on 23 March 2017 at 12 noon on Mi.com and Amazon India for 5,999 and the Rose Gold will be available from April 6th.