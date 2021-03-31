Xiaomi Mi Power Bank Boost Pro launched via crowdfunding

The Mi Power Bank Boost Pro is the newest product to be launched via Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform in India. You can back one now, with deliveries slated for May 15, 2021 – subject to completion of its sales target.

The Xiaomi Mi Power Bank Boost Pro has a capacity of 30,000mAh. It is priced at Rs 1,999 currently and has a goal of 5,000 units. It has reached 25% of its target in the first 24 hours. The campaign will end in two weeks from now. The package includes a micro USB cable for recharging.

#MiPowerBankBoostPro 30000mAh (18W): Max Power, Triple Output is here! 💪- Power Delivery(PD) 3.0 - Fast Re-Charging- Dual Input With Type-C- Advanced 16-Layer Circuit Protection#Crowdfunding price = ₹1999/- 🤩 Link: https://t.co/Y92YeJHUKnI ♥️ #Mi #Xiaomi #MiPowerBank pic.twitter.com/CyVQ9HXLM2March 30, 2021 See more

With a massive capacity of 30,000mAh, the Mi Power Bank Boost Pro can not be taken on flights, as that is higher than the permissible limit.

It has three output ports with two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C, all of which can charge at 18W and function simultaneously. It is compatible at 5V/2A, 9V/2A and 12.5V/1.5A levels.

For charging the Xiaomi Mi Power Bank Boost Pro, you can use either the Type-C port or the micro USB input. At 24W, it can be fully charged in 7.5 hours. An 18W charger will take about 10 hours for a refuel.

With support for Power Delivery 3.0 (USB PD 3.0), it can fast-charge many other devices. For smaller devices, there’s also the option for low-power charging. Double-pressing the power button will initiate a 2-hour trickle phase for gadgets such as earphones or smartwatches.

Needless to say, the Mi Power Bank Boost Pro isn’t particularly sleek. It weighs 640 grams and is 38.9mm thick. Made with lithium polymer cells, it comes with a 16-layer advanced protection chip for safety against physical shocks, short circuits, overheating, etc.