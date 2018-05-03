Xiaomi Mi Music, Mi Video streaming services launched in India

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched the Mi Music and Mi Video streaming services in India at a Mi Pop event, held in Mumbai. These two services have been available for some time for Beta users and now, the company has launched them for regular users too.

The Mi Music app comes with Hungama Music integration and users can listen to over 10 million songs across 13 Indian and international languages for free. Similar to Gaana and Saavn, you will have to pay a premium if you wish to download the songs for offline listening.

The Hungama Music premium subscription usually costs Rs. 899 per annum, however, as an introductory offer, the subscription cost has been reduced to Rs. 499 per annum for the next three months.

The Mi Music app comes with dynamic lyrics, allowing you to karaoke along with the track and it also allows you to play the song from any point. The company has also announced that it plans to add music videos, personalized recommendations, themes and increase the library of the Mi Music app.

For the Mi Video app, Xiaomi has partnered with multiple streaming services to provide content. The services include AltBalaji, Flickstree Hungama Play, SonyLiv, Sun NXT, TVF, Voot and Zee5.

Xiaomi has claimed that the Mi Video app currently has a library worth over 5,00,000 hours, of which 80 percent is free to watch.

The Mi Video app supports over 12 video formats and comes with private folders, multilingual subtitles and multiple audio tracks to choose from. The company has said that in the future, it will add picture-in-picture mode, personalised recommendations, genre filter, and more.