Xiaomi Mi A2 4GB variant launched at Rs 16,999 in India

After launching the Mi A2 globally, Xiaomi has launched the phone today in India. As the name suggests, it’s the successor to Xiaomi’s highly praised stock Android running device. It’s the second phone in the Android One series of phones from the Chinese tech giant.

Riding on the success of the Mi A1 in India, the new phone also focuses on smooth software experience and camera prowess. Not just the camera, but the company has ramped up the performance with the latest Snapdragon 660 chipset and 4GB of RAM. Moreover, they have plans to launch a 6GB variant in the coming months.

As for the specifications, the phone sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It’s 7.3mm thin and has a Mi A1 like aluminium chassis to assure a sturdy build. The front is protected with a Gorilla Glass 5.

Since it’s a Google’s Android One device, the phone comes with unlimited high-quality photo storage on Google Cloud as well as monthly security updates and two major OS updates. It will receive the Android P update in the first batch of phones after the final rollout.

In the optics department, the Mi A2 features a 12MP Sony IMX486 sensor having 1.25 micron pixel size and a secondary 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor for portrait pictures. Up front, there’s a 20MP camera with Sony IMX376 sensor and Xiaomi’s all new Super Pixel technology. The primary camera has f/1.75 aperture, which promises brighter photos with the help of a larger aperture and enhances low-light shots. Also, this time, it has EIS built-in for video stabilisation, a feature consumers asked on the Mi A1.

For connectivity, the phone comes with the latest Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C for data syncing and charging, IR blaster and other basic connectivity features. It has a 3010mAh battery that is exactly the same as the Mi A1. It supports Quick Charge 4+ standard, but you’ll have to buy a supported charger separately. Xiaomi is bundling a 10W charger in the box.

The Mi A2 is priced at Rs 16,999, where Jio customers can avail a Rs 2200 cash back and 4.5TB of data with the phone.

First sale of the Mi A2 starts at 12 noon, 16th August, 2018 on mi.com, Amazon India, and Mi Home stores. Interested buyers can pre-book the device starting today on mi.com and Amazon.