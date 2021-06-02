Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sale date in India delayed indefinitely

Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra launched in India back on April 23, but it seems like the company keeps hitting speedbumps in making it available for the public. In a tweet, the company announced that the smartphone will not be made available just yet.

The tweet was accompanied by a note which had snippets of different reviews from publications and mentioned, "We understand that many of you are keen to buy this ultra-premium flagship smartphone. However, due to circumstances beyond our control, we regret to inform you that there will be a delay in the shipment of Mi 11 Ultra."

We know that you've been waiting eagerly to know more about the sale date of Mi 11 Ultra, but before we could respond to all your queries we wanted to be certain about a few things at our end.Here is an update on the Mi 11 Ultra. Read the letter to know more.#Mi11Ultra pic.twitter.com/flUNfK4qOoJune 2, 2021 See more

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Indefinite delay?

While the post mentions that delay in the shipment, it does not mention a timeline of when we may be able to see this smartphone being made available for the public. The reasons for this delay is anybody's guess at this point and could range from a situation resulting from Covid lockdowns to other shipment delays.

Back when the smartphone was launched in India, the company happened to not mention a date of when it might go for sale in India. This was unusual considering that smartphone manufacturers usually communicate the date of sale during launch.

As for the specs of the smartphone, it comes with a 6.81-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED quad-curved display with WQHD+ resolution (3200 x 1440p), 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch input rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor. The Mi 11 Ultra is available in sole 12GB + 256GB configuration, with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of camera, the Mi 11 Ultra is a beast with three primary cameras. A 50MP f/1.12 Samsung GN2 sensor with a 1/1.12” sensor size, a 48MP(IMX 586) ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto lens with 5x digital, 10x optical and 120x digital zoom capabilities. There is also a 20MP selfie shooter on the front.

The Mi 11 Ultra packs in a 5,000mAh battery unit which supports 67W wired as well as wireless fast charging. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers with Sound by Harman Kardon, Hi-Res wired and wireless audio, IR Blaster, MIUI 12 based on Android 11, and NFC.