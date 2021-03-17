Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite renders are out and it looks identical to Mi 11

Xiaomi's newest flagship smartphone the Mi 11 is already out, but we are still waiting for the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Lite smartphones. And now we have a first look of the Mi 11 Lite smartphone which is supposed to be a less pricier version of the Mi 11.

The renders are part of a report by 91Mobiles, and the Mi 11 Lite renders shown have hardly any noticeable difference from the Mi 11 smartphone. From the camera module on the back to the display with the cutout selfie camera on the top left, there seems to be no visible difference.

But we did manage to notice that the word 5G is missing from beside the Xiaomi logo. That and it seems to offer one more color option which is similar to rose gold. Apparently, the display is not a curved one like on the Mi 11 and will be a flat one which is hard to differentiate from the front.

The Mi 11 will apparently feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 755G chipset which was leaked by Digital Chat Station. However, the assumptions of it being a 5G processor seems to be incorrect and by the looks of it the device will be a 4G one.

The same leak source suggests that Xiaomi is going to include an OLED panel with the smartphone and the camera setup on the Mi 11 Lite would feature a 64MP main camera, with a secondary snapper that supports 5x optical zoom.

But the display information leak has a contradictory report that says it could feature a Full HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Other leakers have suggested that the smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 732G processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Hence it is best to wait for the official word for the correct information regarding the smartphone.

Looks like we may have to wait a bit more before the innards of the new device would reveal itself - either through additional leaks or via a formal introduction by the brand.