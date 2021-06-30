Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite clocks sales worth over Rs 200 cr in just a week

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite was a big step by the brand in trying to cater to the market of users who prefer a phone that looks and feels good. It seems like that experiment has been validated as the mid-range smartphone is already setting sales records.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite came to India on June 22 in two configurations. The 6GB+128GB variant was priced at Rs 21,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant was priced at Rs 23,999. Pre-orders began on June 25 with open sales starting on June 28.

In the first week itself, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has clocked sales in excess of Rs 200 cr, announced Manu Kumar Jain. Taking the average selling price, this equates to over 85,000 units moved. The figure includes both online and offline channels.

Check out the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G 6GB: Rs 21,999| 8GB: Rs 23,999 on Flipkart Rs 1,500 off with HDFC Bank cardView Deal

Commenting on the milestone, Dr Vivek Kumar, Business Lead - Mi smartphones, said, “While we continue exploring the different facets of technology to introduce best-in-class innovations, our endeavour has always been to prioritize consumers’ feedback and requirements. With the launch of Mi 11 Lite as well, we introduced the perks of a flagship-level experience featured in an ultralight and slim form factor, for our fashionable young audiences. The 200 crore milestone is a testimony that we are constantly supported by our Mi Fans and consumers, when we try something new and exciting, and that there is an appetite for such devices in the market.”

₹ 𝟮𝟬𝟬 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀+ 🔥Excited to share: #Mi11Lite is off to a rocking start. 🚀 Crossed sales worth ₹200 Cr within a week. 🤩This was a new market segment for us: #Slimmest #Lightest phone. Everyone seems to love it. 😍 #LiteAndLoadedThank you all. 🙏I ❤️ #Mi #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/9yqFF8kcMPJune 30, 2021 See more

The Mi 11 Lite is the thinnest and lightest smartphone of the season with a 6.8mm design and 157g weight. It features specifications such as the Snapdragon 732G chipset, 128GB of storage, a 6.55-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, triple cameras with a 64MP primary sensor, IP53 certification, and a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging.