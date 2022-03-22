Xiaomi launches rebranded Redmi 10 in Malaysia

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi yesterday launched the Redmi 10C in the Malaysian smartphone market. The smartphone is a rebranded Redmi 10 that was launched in India a few days back. The smartphone shares the same design and specifications as the Redmi 10 .

The Redmi 10C comes with the same Snapdragon chipset as the Indian variant and has launched with only a single RAM option. On the other hand, Xiaomi released a 4GB and a 6GB RAM variant in India.

Here is everything we know about the Redmi 10C launch.

Redmi 10C pricing

The pricing and availability of the Redmi 10C have not been announced yet. However, Xiaomi has unveiled the available colour options. The Redmi 10C has been launched in Graphite Grey, Mint Green and Ocean Blue.

Redmi 10C specifications

In terms of the specifications of the Redmi 10C, the smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 680 SoC . The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch that houses the 5-megapixel selfie camera. Other camera specifications include a dual-camera setup on the rear consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

All the internal hardware of the smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery pack that supports 18W fast charging. It is still unclear if the Redmi 10C would come with an 18W fast charger out-of-the-box.

In India, the Redmi 10 supports 18W fast charging . However, the listing for box contents on the webpage currently shows that Indian consumers get a 10W charger included with the smartphone.

The Redmi 10C is available with only a 4GB RAM variant. The device has two internal storage options - 64GB and 128GB onboard storage. The Redmi 10C also supports additional storage expansion via a microSD card slot. The smartphone also features a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. It operates on the MIUI 13 based on Android 11 operating system.

Talking about the Indian variant, the first sale of the Redmi 10 in India starts on March 24 on the Mi Online store and on Flipkart at 12 noon at a starting price of Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.