Xiaomi launches Mi 9 Pro 5G and Mi Full Screen TV Pro series

Xiaomi has announced the Mi 9 Pro 5G along with introducing a new range of Mi Full Screen TV Pro lineup. Alongside this, the Chinese electronics company also showcased its Mi Mix Alpha concept smartphone.

The new products were unveiled at an event in China and right now are restricted to the region for now. There is no update on international availability at the moment but we hope Xiaomi will announce it soon in 5G enabled markets.

Let's take a brief look at the price and features of Mi 9 Pro 5G and the new Full Screen TVs by Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G specifications

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

After the Mi Mix 3 5G, Xiaomi has announced its second 5G phone-- the Mi 9 Pro 5G. It has a seven antenna design for improved 5G signal reception and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset with upto 12GB RAM and 512GB storage options.

The phone is fitted with a VC liquid cooling module to improve heat dissipation and Xiaomi claims that this solution can reduce core CPU temperatures by 10-degrees.

With the Mi 9 Pro 5G, Xiaomi also debuted its 40W fast charging solution which is able to charge the phone to 100% in just 48 minutes. The company will supplement a 45W fast charger in-the-box of Mi 9 Pro 5G in China which also supports reverse charging for Mi NoteBook and Apple MacBook.

Additionally, the phone is also equipped with 30W fast wireless charging tech. Xiaomi says that users will be able to charge their phone from 0% to 100% in 69 minutes or 50% in 25 minutes.

Xiaomi also revealed its new 30W Wireless Charging Stand which is fan-cooled and features a new design for improved ventilation. The phone runs on the latest MIUI 11 and will be available in Dream White and Titanium colour options. It also features a custom linear motor for an enhanced haptic response while playing games, using apps or even typing.

Moreover, Xiaomi says that the Mi 9 Pro 5G has the largest sound chamber ever on a Mi smartphone with 1217 super linear speaker tuned with Mi Sound Algorithm for better sound quality.

The rest of the features such as the 6.39-inch AMOLED display and triple cameras remain the same as the regular Xiaomi Mi 9.

Mi 9 Pro 5G is priced starting at 3699 CNY (₹36,900/$520) with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s a second, 256GB storage option which is priced at 3799 CNY (₹37,900/$534).

The maxed-out variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at 4099 CNY (₹40,900/$576) while the one with 512GB storage is priced at 4299 CNY (₹42,900/$604).

Xiaomi Mi Full Screen TV Pro

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has announced the new lineup of their Mi TVs. It’s called the Mi Full Screen TV Pro and comes in three sizes: 43-inches, 55-inches and 65-inches. The Full Screen TV Pro uses a 4K UHD panel and supports upto 8K playback. It is powered by the 9th generation Amlogic T972 quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The new TVs by Xiaomi have an aluminum alloy middle frame, a metal base, carbon fiber finish on the back and thin bezels that make up for upto 97% screen-to-body ratio. It also supports Dolby Audio and DTS HD sound.

The 43-inch model is priced at 1499 CNY (₹14900/$210), 55-inch at 2399 CNY (₹23900/$340) and 65-inch at 3399 CNY (₹33900/$480).