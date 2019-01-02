Xiaomi could launch the Mi Purely Air Mask in India tomorrow

Xiaomi is all set to reveal a fresh product in India tomorrow. Unlike its phones, this one is an easy guess. The company has posted a social media teaser suggesting the rollout of its Mi Air pollution mask in India.

We expect it to be the Mi Purely Air Mask which features PM 2.5 nano filter and a rechargeable battery. The mask is available in the Chinese market for 89 Yuan (approx. Rs 900) and we expect it to be priced somewhere around the same range in India as well. Looking at the depleting air quality in some parts of the country, it is a good time to make it available in the market.

It's a smart anti-pollution mask

The mask is made out of polyester fabric and uses straps on each end to hold it against the face.

It has a small rectangular machine that consists of a small fan and N95 air filter. The speed of the fan can be controlled using a button at three levels. While that’s just about the fan, the N95 filter consists of four composite layers of nanoparticles. It’s detachable like a cartridge so that you can replace it when required. Xiaomi claims 99 percent of filtering efficiency through the PM 2.5 filter and the fan.

The fan and the filter are powered by a rechargeable Li-Ion battery, which Xiaomi claims can last up to 4-8 hours once fully charged. It uses a micro USB to charge the battery, but we’re not sure about the time it takes to go from 0-100%.

A product like that from a smartphone company sounds odd, but Xiaomi is ‘not just a smartphone company’, they say. Xiaomi has already debuted with its smart home products and some lifestyle products in 2018. This year has started with one of the most asked product, and we expect Xiaomi to further broaden its product portfolio with more such releases in 2019.