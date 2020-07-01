Xiaomi apparently hasn't given up on custom smartphone chipsets yet

It seems like moving to custom chipsets is the next trend to hit the consumer tech space, as now Xiaomi might be looking to bring its own SoCs to upcoming smartphones.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing of Xiaomi looking to design custom chipsets. In fact, it successfully did so in 2017 with the Surge S1, but it failed to make a mark. The division was eventually shut and no successors were developed. A new report claims that Xiaomi might be at it once again, this time with the help of MediaTek.

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station (via Weibo))

Digital Chat Station , a popular leakster on Weibo, suggests that Xiaomi’s and MediaTek’s partnership goes beyond the current crop of smartphones which are powered by the Dimensity chipsets, and are actually working on a custom chipset for an upcoming product.

This information is yet to be confirmed by either of the parties, so take it with a grain of salt. If it does materialise, the Xiaomi-designed chipset will most likely power an entry-level or a mid-range device. While the process is extremely difficult, it lets OEMs have significantly higher hardware-software synergy. It remains to be seen what Xiaomi will be able to pull off with custom silicon.

MediaTek has shown a great turnaround in recent years, starting with the MediaTek Helio G90 series which brought a great gaming experience to the affordable segment. The new Dimensity series took that a step further by adding 5G capabilities to the mix. The new Redmi 10X was the first smartphone to be powered by the Dimensity 820 chipset, when it launched last month. In fact, Xiaomi is also rumoured to be working on a Dimensity 1000 Plus-powered 5G flagship for later this year.

Along with the aforementioned benefits, moving to custom chipsets also helps smartphone manufacturers reduce their dependency on other suppliers. After looking at Huawei’s plight, it doesn’t come as a surprise that other Chinese companies are also working towards vertical integration.