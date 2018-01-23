Xiaomi expected to announce Surge S2 chipset at MWC 2018

Xiaomi announced its in-house chipset, Surge S1 last year with the Mi 5C. According to MyDrivers, its successor Surge S2 will be unveiled during the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC) to be held in Barcelona from 26 February to 1 March.

The report states that the new processor will be built on a 16nm process by TSMC. The Mi 6X might be the first smartphone that uses the Surge S2. We will find out more as MWC rolls around, as the phone is also expected to be unveiled there.

The Xiaomi chipset may consist of four Cortex-A53 cores and four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and 2.2GHz respectively. The onboard GPU has been upgraded to a Mali G71 MP8 which is more power efficient than its predecessor. Also rumored is the support for UFS 2.1 and an LPDDR4 RAM.

Previous rumors have also suggested that the Surge S2 chipset will be making its way on to the Mi 6C, but nothing concrete has come from Xiaomi themselves.

If we play devil’s advocate and Xiaomi decides to launch the Surge S2 with Mi 6X it would mean that the next smartphone in the Mi A-series could possibly be powered by the same SoC as well.

Xiaomi’s Mi A1 was an Android One smartphone when it launched in India last year breaking the company’s own tradition of loading its phones with the highly customised MIUI. Considering the Mi 5X was launched as Mi A1 in India, we couldn’t help but wonder about their plan to bring Surge S2 with the successor to Mi A1.

Leaks and rumors have also started building up for the Mi 6X with reports saying that it will feature an 18:9 aspect ratio and a vertical setup of dual cameras.