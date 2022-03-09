Xiaomi 12 Ultra tipped to get a massive battery with fast charging support

Audio player loading…

Rumours related to Xiaomi 12 Ultra have been doing the rounds for the last couple of months. A day ago, tipster Digital Chat Station posted the renders of the smartphone that hinted about what we can expect in terms of design.

In a report published by GSMArena, it has been suggested that the smartphone will get a 4,900mAh battery and a blazing fast 120W charging support.

We have already seen the 120W charging technology in smartphones like Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, Xiaomi 11T Pro, etc.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra expected design and specifications

(Image credit: GSMArena)

Recently, the design of the phone was revealed as well. And the renders suggest that the phone will have a massive circular camera island on the rear panel of the device.

The Xiaomi branding can be seen at the bottom middle of the smartphone. The power button and volume rockers of the device can be seen at the right edge of the device.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to come up with a 6.73-inch 2K E5 AMOLED display based on the LPTO 2.0 technology. The smartphone will get a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother performance. A report by GizmoChina said that the smartphone will come up with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

However, another report said that the launch has been delayed to the second half of 2022 as Xiaomi is planning to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor in the device.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra may feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 40MP periscope telephoto sensor. The smartphone will operate on the Android 12 operating system. The device is said to get IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

As of now, only a limited amount of information is available regarding the specifications and pricing of the smartphone at this point in time. However, speculations are that we will see more leaks and specifications of the smartphone as soon as the launch approaches.

