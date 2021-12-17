Xiaomi 12 renders reveal a curved display and triple camera setup

Audio player loading…

Of late, the leaks on the Xiaomi 12 series have been a dime-a-dozen, revealing what the lineup could entail and doing a rather thorough job of it. We recently caught the concept renders of the Ultra model and now, factory-based renders of the vanilla Xiaomi 12 have surfaced.

Well-known tipster @OnLeaks in collaboration with Zoutons has shared the renders that reveal Xiaomi might have opted for a design change. As is evident, the rear panel has a different camera module compared to the predecessor Mi 11. In fact, the camera arrangement looks largely the same as the one present on the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G, where a rectangular-shaped module carries one big and other sensors alongside the dual-LED flash.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

The renders further suggest that the Xiaomi 12 could feature a volume rocker and a power button on the right edge. The speaker grille and Type-C port stay on the bottom edge. Overall, the Xiaomi 12 looks to have a curved display and as per tipster’s claims, it could feature around a 6.2-inch screen.

Furthermore, it is apparent the device is featuring a single centered punch-hole selfie camera. The phone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery as per the report.

One aspect that got confirmed quite early is that the device will carry the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Other specifications of the device are still unknown but we expect to know them soon as the rumor mill is churning out things pretty rapidly.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

For comparison, the Xiaomi Mi 11 was launched in December 2020 in China and it took until February 2021 for a global re-launch and another month until it went on sale. So, it is believed, its successor Xiaomi 12 could launch during the same timeframe, which is this month only.

As per the report, the Xiaomi 12 could be priced at Rs. 69,990 to go in direct competition with phones from OnePlus, Samsung, and more.

